Hire designers in Norway

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 63 designers in Norway available for hire

  • Stian ◒

    Stian ◒

    Norway

    Rentpal minimal logo illustration design clean minimalistic
    Dribbble2020 flat branding website minimal typography app web illustration clean design minimalistic
    Matterport Section layout ui iconography branding website minimal web illustration design clean minimalistic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Cami

    Cami

    Stavanger, Norway

    Working from home remote work work pet online computer woman man remote home people graphic pastel vector character illustration
    Angel list design mobile web app people graphic pastel vector character illustration
    Angel list women web app people graphic woman pastel vector character illustration
    • Illustration
  • TB Obstfelder

    TB Obstfelder

    Oslo, Norway

    Proxima Centauri B - Mission Patch 2 scifi science star trek frontier sun illustration exoplanet exploration space solar system rocket patch design nasa esa design crew centaur astronaut dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Proxima Centauri B - Mission Patch space rocket sun solar system exploration exoplanet esa nasa illustration patch design design crew astronaut dribbbleweeklywarmup
    I love donuts! thankful vfx cgi design playoff challenge illustration 3d animated fun warmup snack food love share donuts donut chart donut dribbbleweeklywarmup
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Anna Rising

    Anna Rising

    Oslo, Norway

    Holidays at home in 2020 safe cozy home celebrate holiday christmas stay home stay safe stay home 2020
    Porsche 964 red car red custom sports car vintage car 911 porsche 911 porsche
    Ladies of Designit Oslo coworkers office people diversity womens day women empowerment designer ladies women colleagues oslo designit
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mateusz Gdanietz

    Mateusz Gdanietz

    Oslo

    Profile view profile design profile card comments stats statistics profile page profile gray figmadesign data dashboard app sidebar layout web ux ui
    Search view figmadesign gray sidebar reddit portal technology hashtags thumbnails search view search layout web ux ui
    Observy - the simplest way to stay up to date sony layout timeline comments figmadesign figma article gray reddit sidebar page web typography ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Juho

    Juho

    Oslo, Norway

    Chunky Icons ux signage ios android iconography icons pack icons set iconset uiux ui icons minimal
    Winston Magazine design product prints print magazine cover magazine boutique luxury logotype modern branding minimal
    Svanen animals animal nature bird swan interiordesign interior architecture luxury monogram logotype modern branding minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Andrew Lazarus

    Andrew Lazarus

    Arendal, Norway

    hand of god brushes procreate shapes illustration animation
    Accidents can happen. Bees can be released? xparticles comical crash falling van bring
    Driving the van, but the aspect is off driving van bring
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mikolaj Dobrucki

    Mikolaj Dobrucki

    Oslo, Norway

    Mailing app concept icon design icons dark mode design app interface ui ux mobile ios scroll cards email messages inbox
    Mailing app concept messages inbox overlay cards scroll navigation email mobile ux ui ios interface design app
    I'M Football – Stats play soccer football sport analytics charts game match tab bar list stats applicaiton app
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Filipa Amado

    Filipa Amado

    Oslo

    MAMA SAID, your excuse generator | CONCEPT APP generator bold font ui ux app design concept app
    Landing Page Design | TILAMORK website concept website design landing page design landing page lifestyle brand lifestyle tilamork
    Tote Bag | TILAMORK lifestyle brand lifestyle tote bag design totebags totebag tilamork
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Smriti Pillay

    Smriti Pillay

    Bergen Norway

    Blue Window spooky illustration animation blue yellow
    Rainy Days rainy animation girl gif illustration
    Rabbithead digitalpainting girl illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Marion Murvine

    Marion Murvine

    Oslo, Norway

    Recycle packaging minimal animation icons ux typography illustration ui design
    Design system for the crowdworks platform typography illustration card ux ui design
    Illustration vendu app colorpalette logo illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.