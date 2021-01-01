Hire designers in Nizhniy Novgorod

  • Natasha Krivonosova

    Natasha Krivonosova

    Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

    Happy birthday to me! cake grain texture vector design texture illustration grit
    Cyrillic alphabet 28/33 fly agaric alphabet grain texture vector design texture illustration grit
    Cyrillic alphabet 27/33 alphabet grain texture vector design texture illustration grit
    • Illustration
  • Anton Larin

    Anton Larin

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

    Wongcars 2021 wrong letters lettering russian
    Wrongcars lettering letters wrong russian
    wrong wip deer symbol cyrillic russian typography lettering letters
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nadia Consty

    Nadia Consty

    Nizhny Novgorod

    Chinese Cafe gamedev illustration digital building concept concept 2dgraphics 2d art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nata Lex

    Nata Lex

    Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

    Визуализация дома-бани corona 3dsmax visualization 3d modeling 3d
    Вымирающий вид ui векторная графика иллюстратор sun маски 2020 trend illustration vector
    Black ux icon иллюстратор вектор girl design векторная графика 2020 trend illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Polina Sotnikova

    Polina Sotnikova

    Nizhny Novgorod

    bookshop icon website art minimal graphic design illustrator illustration design
    A lamb website logo design ux graphic design art minimal illustrator illustration
    Dzennnn graphic design flat minimal icon logo illustrator illustration design art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Kim Elena

    Kim Elena

    Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

    Tokyo street fashion ui web design
    Snoop Pug illustration art illustrations illustrator
    Dentistry Icon Set flat vector icon web design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Александр Пинчук

    Александр Пинчук

    Дзержинск, Россия

    Balloons delivery service detepr balloons app concept card icons ui typography vector flat design
    Simple 3d camera 3d modeling camera design 3d art 3d
    Slack 3d icon branding design logo icon slack 3d modeling 3d art 3d
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Bolshakova Tatyana

    Bolshakova Tatyana

    Russia, Nizhny Novgorod

    Ignatichi brand history landscape shield plant bird design holiday recreation home ignatichi logo
    Enigma eyelashes beauty design logo cosmetics eyes girl brand enigma ornament
    Enigma ornament enigma brand girl eyes cosmetics logo design beauty eyelashes
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ann Baydinger

    Ann Baydinger

    Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

    Creative Agency Concept agency sport glass ux ui design typography
    UX-design Menu agency web ux ui design typography menu design menu menubar
    Poster Design design glassmorphism typography cinema4d 3d art poster art poster
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • daria_warmheart

    daria_warmheart

    Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

    Still agency ui illustration design motion motion design gif animated aftereffects flatdesign branding logo motion graphics graphic design animation
    Travel app uidesign ux designapp mobileui mobile design appdesign travel figma flatdesign designux designui uiux ui
    3D Figma 2danimation motiongraphics figma flatdesign vector ui motion motion design gif animated animation aftereffects
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Egor Nechaev

    Egor Nechaev

    Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

    Easy travel - App for travelers traveling trip journey travel travel app ux ui mobile ui mobile design minimal ios app ios design app design app
    GoFood - Food recognition app food app food ux ui mobile ui mobile design minimal ios app ios design app design app
    Music player for iOS mobile ui mobile design music player music app ios app ios design app minimal app design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

