Hire designers in Newcastle Upon Tyne

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • John Hall

    Durham, United Kingdom

    Japan Mobile flag japan travel grid web design layout design minimal web clean ux ui adobe xd
    Pearl store app store photography fashion app layout design minimal web clean ux ui adobe xd
    Diamond travel banner diamond grid layout web design design minimal web clean ui ux adobe xd
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Darren Peter Reay

    Middlesbrough

    Typeface matrix - Procreate template design letter font applepencil process lettering bold display serif sketch typography typedesign type procreate template
    Checkpoint workfromhome vector typeface serif process lowercase adhesion display custom fontdesign procreate applepencil development font typedesign typography lettering type
    Control characters custom lettering vector applepencil procreate font process lowercase workfromhome typography type development human fontdesign typeface display serif
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Becky McCartney

    Newcastle Upon Tyne

    Jesmond Park Academy academy castle icon uniform design education logo school school logo
    Albert Charles Photography photography logo photographer identity brand logo
    Twitch streamer logo - King vByren crown branding logo king gaminglogo twitch logo twitch
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • NE6

    Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

    Pinpoint Recruitment agency recruitment clean homepage desktop responsive web design web ux ui
    We Buy Cars For More step process quote cars homepage desktop responsive web design web ux ui
    Express Engineering angles engineering homepage desktop clean responsive web design web ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Isaac Stoker

    Durham, United Kingdom

    Muse - Streaming App digital design uiux app design music app design music app ui music app ui design ui
    Klaver Bank App ui banking app interface design finance app bank app digital design ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sarah Seymour

    Newcastle, UK

    The Pizza Box brand food packaging package design illustration brand designer packaging brand design design branding graphic design
    The Flower Cart UI design brand designer ux branding graphic design user inteface ui
    Xpression Cosmetics Concealer make up branding make up brand package design collateral brand designer illustration packaging brand design design branding graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Taylor Ottaway

    Newcastle, United Kingdom

    Isometric Shopping gradient blue store bag shopping bag shop ecommerce shopping sketch design illustration isometric
    Social Media Isometric socialmedia social mobile colorful colourful like instagram illustration isometric illustration pop isometric fun
    Mobile Payment Management sketch isometric illustration phone app management banking pay phone payments orange purple options payment mobile illustration glow gradient isometric
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Owen Walters

    Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland, United Kingdom

    Futures Museum icon design iconography museum gallery collectable poster swedish japanese german sports car electric car swiss style neon colors exhibition design typography branding
    Bass & Co — Project X animatedgif adobe illustrator monolinear beerbottle beer branding bassbeer craftbeer animation iconography neon beer
    Freeplay branding typography pixel art arcade cyberpunk japanese japan neon retro digital iconography bar cafe game videogames geometric monoline logo advertising graphicdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Scott Alex Burnett

    Newcastle Upon Tyne

    Portfolio branding and identity webdesign figma design figma uxdesign dribbble design minimal userinterface uidesigner uidesign ux ui portfolio design portfolio branding
    Decorator new brand logo icon userinterface illustration design flat minimal brand design brand identity branding logodesign logotype uidesigner uidesign ux ui logo design logo
    TUI email reciept concept design user interface design user interface userinterface uidesigner ux ui concept design dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui dribbble sketchapp adobexd adobe xd figmadesign figma email design email receipt email uidesign
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrew Barrass

    Durham, United Kingdom

    XFM 104.9 Karl Ricky and Steve stevemerchant karlpilkington rickygervais typography flat minimal contemporary clean design
    Eight more cities abstract poster design swiss poster art travel poster icon illustration minimal flat contemporary clean design
    Petan branding self branding word wordmark contemporary vector icon brand identity brand design brand logo branding flat clean design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ash wick

    Newcastle upon tyne

    Concept for Shambala festival website utopia concept artwork user interface uxdesigner uidesigner ux design uidesign ui design ui illustration
    flyin' dog dog flat illustration
    Meetings
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

