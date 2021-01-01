Hire designers in Nantes

  • Fagostudio

    Fagostudio

    Nantes, France

    Kit for a perfect camper photoshop nature brush colors plants fagostudio people design texture illustration
    Hiking hiker hike nature colors brush fagostudio people ambiant character texture illustration
    Van life editorial book colors van brush fagostudio ambiant design texture illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lila Tretout

    Lila Tretout

    Nantes, France

    VICE - Illustration black medical skin dermatology vice body patterns illustrator colorful photoshop brushes texture illustration
    BLOSSOM painter posca acrylic paint butt vintage booty colorful blossom flowers patterns painting illustration
    FlOWER SPRAYER patterns font design handmade illustration illustrator typography colorful flowers booty posca acrylic painted painting
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Philippe

    Philippe

    Nantes

    Baseball motion effects texture retro illustration design vector flat editorial illustration character editorial illustrator baseball baseball illustration
    Baseball card - Cody Bellinger cody bellinger illustration marketing illustration sport industry baseball illustration editorial sport illustration sport illustration portrait baseball player baseball card
    Traditional Japanese symbols & icons set illustrator vector japan culture asian theater monk tabuki japanese culture kabuki gods noh animal decoration brand design label design logo marks logotype symbols
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Maison Bernie

    Maison Bernie

    Nantes, France

    Illustration, FREELANCE digitalart graphism illustrator graphic dessin maison bernie photoshop illustration graphisme freelance
    Illustration matière pastel illustrator graphic texture dessin maison bernie photoshop illustration graphisme
    Solar matière pastel illustrator graphic texture dessin maison bernie photoshop illustration graphisme
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Florent Simon

    Florent Simon

    Nantes - France

    Homemuse redesign redesign musician schedule guitar piano instrument student teacher music homemuse
    Submarine 3d bubble blender octane sea submarine
    Isometric mine blender moutains mine cart western procreate mine isometric illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • 🔮 f a n y 🔮

    🔮 f a n y 🔮

    Nantes

    Chat window moon cat anime mangaart aesthetic fanart digitalart drawing manga illustration
    Fany anime mangaart aesthetic fanart digitalart drawing manga illustration
    JK mangaart aesthetic fanart digitalart drawing manga illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Alexandra Prévert

    Alexandra Prévert

    Nantes

    Business Club Mobile App ✨ popup join us events club networking character banner offer business investors application sketch illustration mobile app mobile app ux ui design interface ui
    Skull Moon - UI icon animation microinteraction morphing night purple green blue gradient button gif animation iconanimation icon game design uidesign ui moon skull
    Application Form - Payment payment form form field gradient payment illustration interface sketch ux ui design ui website card form application webdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jean-Baptiste Coroyer

    Jean-Baptiste Coroyer

    Nantes, France

    [36daysoftype] B 36 days of type chrome logo font 36daysoftype 36days
    [36daysoftype] 01_A 36days minimal 36 days of type font chrome lettering 36daysoftype
    drHYve _ Logo icon branding minimal design vector drawing hydrogen logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Axel Sonnet

    Axel Sonnet

    Nantes

    Sonnet UI UX design pictogram vector minimal logo branding ux ui illustrator
    Happy New Year 2020 ! illustrator vector design 2d logo minimal
    Logo Design for SONNET brand identity monogram design logo vector 3d minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Quentin Luylier

    Quentin Luylier

    Nantes, France

    Mon Laboratoire - Website website web mobile logo design clean iphone search directory covid virus laboratory lab medical app ux branding ui illustration
    Mon Laboratoire - Logo branding logotype design covid medical laboratory brand branding logo
    He's alive! Portfolio 2020 product design portfolio website portfolio design portfolio code
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Frédéric L.

    Frédéric L.

    Nantes, France

    Nantes by Delia #10 illustration 3d 3d modeling
    Nantes by Delia #9 illustration 3d 3d modeling
    Nantes by Delia #8 illustration 3d 3d modeling
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

