Hire designers in Moscow

Viewing 11 out of 922 designers in Moscow available for hire

  • Evgeny Tutov

    Evgeny Tutov

    Moscow

    Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 4 brand identity design logotype brand logodesign typography coffee label coffee branding coffee shop packaging logo branding illustration graphic design
    Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 3 type logo brand identity illustration coffee label label coffeeshop packaging logodesign branding
    Leaf Coffee Co. Packaging Part 2 logotype coffee cup identity design branding brand identity visual identity type typography logo packaging package design coffee wordmark brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • ALEX BENDER

    ALEX BENDER

    Moscow

    Smudged Cameras illustration icon app iphone ios cameras branding logo graphic design motion graphics animation 3d ui
    Relaxation App (New Level Animation) level flower grow card iphone phone glass relax calm branding cover profile ux ios ui app illustration
    Relaxation App (White Theme) calm relaxaton relax yoga typography illustration cover social profile cards ux ios ui app
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Jano Kobalia

    Jano Kobalia

    Moscow, Russia

    LEKI negativespace caucasus dagestan icon illustration vector logodesign logo design branding expedition mountain bird eagle travel
    fuji logo typeface fuji typegraphic grids typography vector logodesign logo design branding
    Geecko letter letters typography vector logodesign logo design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Svety Ko

    Svety Ko

    Moscow, Russia

    Team design team color drawing art cover texture procreate artwork character illustration ill
    Shiba Inu and Ramen art artwork character dog print grunge texture illustration
    Say hi! artwork colors drawing portrait procreate raster illustrator texture illustration character
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dmitry Kovalev

    Dmitry Kovalev

    Moscow, Russia

    Sgustok — 004 generative generativeart 3d abstract art abstract c4d cinema 4d artwork sgustokart sgustok digitalart cryptoart crypto nftart nft
    EYES WIDE SHUT crypto cryptoartists 3dartwork cinema4d c4d 3drender blockchain collectible rarible 3dart skull digitalart sgustokart futureart nftart nft cryptoart
    Ephemeral Pain — Blue Stone 3dartist c4d generative generative art modernart cryptoart cinema4d 3drender sgustokart blood hand ethereum 3dart blockchain rarible nft future art digital art crypto art crypto
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Maxim Aksenov

    Maxim Aksenov

    Moscow, Russia

    Portfolio Update readymag artdirector designer portfolio grid design website ui typography
    Bottle House Inner Pages article scheme shopping coffee cafe red grid design website ui typography
    Bottle House Website in 24 Seconds grid red motion graphics design animation ui website typography
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Maxim Berg

    Maxim Berg

    Moscow

    Owlee vector brandbook graphic design logo branding animation
    Glowing Icons vector ui design icon icons set icons illustration
    Weare: Interactions animation web ux website interaction aftereffects ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alexey Zotov

    Alexey Zotov

    Moscow, Russia

    Octopus 2drender alexzotov characterdesign illustration artctopus character design character
    Gargoyle digital art moon bat gargoyle illustration character design character
    Dulcinea sticker pack alexzotov characterdesign illustration artctopus cat character design character
    • Illustration
  • Anya Derevyanko

    Anya Derevyanko

    Russia, Moscow

    Skate everywhere 🛹 office skate skateinoffice skateboarder skateboard characterdesign character vector design illustration
    Work in progress bubble gum office vector characterdesign illo character illustration
    Food delivery illustrations wifi problems wifi pizza cat app screen anyadraw app illustrations character illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Anton Avilov

    Anton Avilov

    Moscow, Russia

    Cloudmatos - Hero Block monitoring database remediation deployments repositories infrastructure devops cloud
    Airnow – UI Widgets statistics upload download overview dashboard traffic internet server vpn proxy components widgets
    Airnow – Proxy download upload traffic statistics widgets payment overview dashboard internet vpn server proxy affiliate
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nastya Slovak

    Nastya Slovak

    Moscow, Russia

    ALMERNA. Social Media dark ecommerce graphic design story typography lingerie social branding design instagram stories social media instagram stories clean onepage ux ui
    Luxury Lingerie – E-commerce Online Store product minimalistic web app e-commerce shop webdesign web ui web online store online shop e-commerce design e-commerce design lingerie fashion ecommerce store clean onepage ux ui
    Sport website dark clean ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

