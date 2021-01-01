Hire designers in Montpellier

  • Thierry Fousse

    Thierry Fousse

    Montpellier, France

    Y stands for... blood cut tanto severed 36daysoftype-y 36daysoftype08 yokai oni finger blade hand knife tattoo yakuza thierry fousse illustration
    X stands for... boat ocean palms kraken 36daysoftype-x 36daysoftype08 x marks the spot captain ship sea island treasure map pirate hand hook treasure map thierry fousse illustration
    W stands for... red wine alcohol cheese knife cheese platter hand wine bottle knife bottle corkscrew cork cheese wine letter 36daysoftype-w 36daysoftype08 thierry fousse illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Driss Elmeloud

    Driss Elmeloud

    Montpellier

    3D Animation MMT Thalès tecnology ai artificial intelligence animation render cinema 4d c4d 3d
    See The Unseen #Dog cinema4d cgi motion design illustration red gif animation render cinema 4d c4d 3d
    Bernie 1996 c4d tribute cinema 4d 3d movie illustration drawing design character
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Manou

    Manou

    Montpellier, France

    KCORP Product page logo branding website webdesign web ux ui design
    Portfolio website trend minimal vector art portfolio typography branding webdesign web design ui
    OT Limoges - UI
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Raphaël Aymoz

    Raphaël Aymoz

    Montpellier, France

    Podcast Service podcast website web ux vector concept ui flat app design
    Love Button Animation like button love gif animated animation concept ui flat design
    Travel Service Mobile App mobile design illustration ux mobile app design concept typography branding ui flat mobile app design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Guilhem Bedos Graphic Design

    Guilhem Bedos Graphic Design

    Montpellier, France

    Polyphemus contrast colorful characterdesign character smoke fog rubbles mecha cyborg ruins postapocalyptic demigod cyclop mythology futuristic scifi future sciencefiction illustration
    The Venus Anomaly sand rocks fog desert explorer astronaut mysterious artifact alien world alien artifact digital art digital 2d illustration environment futuristic scifi future sciencefiction digital 3d 3d
    Geno Infestation V3 concept art board game game art boardgame futuristic scifi future sciencefiction digital 3d 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Florian Giorgio

    Florian Giorgio

    France, Montpellier

    Mobile furniture catalog glass effect glassmorphism mid-century modern chair ux design user inteface mobile app mobile furniture catalog ui design
    Meet - Desktop site overview app website desktop dating app dating ui
    about me geometric geometry black vector portfolio about figma design figma flat illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Guillaume Cendre

    Guillaume Cendre

    Montpellier, France

    Brainstorming - Logo Motion Design illustration monochrome c4d branding logo ui animation ae app motion design
    SV#003 pbr sphere physics motion scifi realistic fluid liquid monochrome art code generative
    SV#002 series visuals futureform audio physics motion generative art wireframe sphere video music
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Ben Redpath

    Ben Redpath

    Montpellier France

    Gleam Dashboard analytics charts dashbaord design layout ui
    Nuxeo Layouts layout technology website design website responsive design
    Matizmo website agency marketing marketing site technology ui illustration website responsive design website design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Melvin Ensellem - Nebulr.io

    Melvin Ensellem - Nebulr.io

    Montpellier, France

    Disney+ TV App re-designed disney plus ui application ui flat daily ui da graphic design application design design netflix application redesign streaming tv app disney
    Lost in space? 404 - daily 008 game videogame portal 2 portal valve design daily 008 dailyui daily 100 challenge
    Apple TV settings rework - daily 007 settings page settings ui application design settings apple tv application ui daily 007 daily ui daily 100 challenge
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Julien Vouillaume

    Julien Vouillaume

    Montpellier

    AFPR - Tombola La marche des gestes qui sauvent 2017 afpr gifts raffle charity walk poster heart attack health
    AFPR - La marche des gestes qui sauvent 2018 #2 castle charity walk afpr heart attack poster health
    AFPR - La marche des gestes qui sauvent 2018 running charity walk afpr poster heart attack health
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Timothé SERRE

    Timothé SERRE

    Montpellier, France

    Temple Plant Web Design web ui design
    Daily News App ui app design
    Achilles Immobilier Real Estate Web Design web design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

