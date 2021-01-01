Hire designers in Milan, TN
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 53 designers in Milan, TN available for hire
-
Ankita Bhasme
Milan
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Davide Pedone
Milan
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Ariel Monjes
Milan
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Fabrizio Coco
Milan
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Valentina Bellantone
Milan
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Massimiliano Albizzati
Milan
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Maria Klimenko
Milan
- Illustration
-
Davide Galbiati
Milan
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Giovanni Piemontese
Milan
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Simin liu
Milan
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Andre28
Milan
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Product Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.