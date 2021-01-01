Hire designers in Macedonia

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 112 designers in Macedonia available for hire

  • Unipen

    Macedonia

    Under My Wings wing negative space bird design vector logo design branding icon logo
    101 line icon logo logomark logo concept vector art vector brand identity branding line art typeface geometry logo icon 101 logo designs logo inspiration logo idea
    Pegasus Logo animal illustration geometry branding logotype horses wings pegasus horse logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Sanja Zakovska

    Skopje

    Modular Input Component dropdown design system flat minimal forms clean ui ux list search select input component web app dashboard saas b2b form
    Select Input Component b2b list form picker selector saas minimal flat clean ux ui search design system dashboard web app app dropdown component select input
    Sidebar Navigation UI flat clean minimal nav bar dark dark theme grid b2b dashboard saas navigation bar ux app web menu navbar icons ui sidebar navigation
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Filip Panov

    Macedonia, Skopje

    Audiowurx works perfect sound waves futuristic modern minimal lineart creative mixing entertainment recording industry audio engineering typography brand identity mark brand symbol icon logo
    Tele Projekt logotype modern futuristic interface telecommunication typography brand identity mark brand symbol icon logo
    Aquarii88 - Badge aquarius spiritual business divination constellation lineart vector brand identity mark brand symbol icon logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • David Ristevski

    Skopje, Macedonia

    ПАПАЈА = Papaya cyrillic cyrilic lettering fruits green orange fruit papaya drawing vector illustration
    ЦРЕША = Cherry lettering cyrillic cyrilic red procreate app procreate art procreateapp procreate cherryblossom cherry fruit vector illustration
    ЈАБОЛКО = Apple lettering cyrillic cyrilic procreate app procreate art procreateapp procreate fruits apple fruit drawing vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • danijanev

    Skopje, Macedonia

    Dynamic growth smart design symbol clean typography minimal logo dynamic
    ICS design symbol clean typography minimal logo
    FOCUS smart sharp focus design symbol clean minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Antonio Hristovski

    Macedonia

    Code Editor web design website web application code editor code developer app developer dark theme dark mode dark app dark dark ui app design ux ui
    Furniture App clean app design design furniture design furniture app furniture app ux ui
    Food App dark theme food application food apps food app design app ui ux dark dark mode dark app dark ui food ui food app ui food app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mario Madjarov

    Strumica, Macedonia

    Cargo Express Logo branding identity logo packaging courier vehicle van product shipping sale buy order fast store shop travel transport delivery express cargo
    Coffee Express Logo branding identity symbol mark logo cappuccino espresso beverage drink mug cup arrow speed fast shop transport delivery express cafe coffee
    Cloud Share Logo design branding symbol mark logo android ios app web online network hosting server drive storage transfer data file share cloud
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rebeka D.

    Macedonia

    SmartRoots Gardening Website plants pots gardening landing minimal web flat clean ux ui
    SmartRoots Gardening Website website plants pots gardening landing minimal web flat clean ux ui
    SmartRoots Gardening Website promotional design landing pots gardening website web flat clean ui ux minimal
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Goran Radeski

    Ohrid, Macedonia

    PR Company homepage uidesign website landing hero slider marketing pr ux ui
    Natural Blend - Website Slider UI design sky ocean beach blend nature website design uidesign landing page ux hero slider webdesign ui
    Bridge of Hands bridge canyon ux landingpage uidesign website design hero slider webdesign ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ensar Sever

    Skopje

    KF Tirana albanian symbol football logo football club football logo design logodesign logotype logos logo eagle logo eagles albania shqiperia shqip shqiperija tirane tirana tirona
    AC Milan minimalist logo football logo logotype red logo football serie a italy logo design minimalism logodesign minimalist minimal logos logo rossoneri red and black milano milan ac milan
    Golden State Warriors brand nba minimalist logo minimalistic minimalism minimalist minimal logo design logodesign logotype logos logo basketball logo golden gate bridge california basketball golden gate warriors golden state
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • David Papanikolau

    Macedonia

    Melody characters concept art character concept photoshop art sketch moon character illustration character design
    Elfy character study character illustration character development digital painting digital art elf girl elf illustration photoshop art character moon character design
    Mars Landscape Concept Art spaceman space art plane landscape illustration environment art concept art scifiart mars wacom cintiq photoshop art digital painting landscape digital illustration digital art illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

