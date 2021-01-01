Hire designers in Łódź

  • Natan Jabłoński

    Natan Jabłoński

    Łódź, Poland

    Music Player App🎵🤘 - Interactive Prototype profile music product design app 2d concept clean mobile player playlist spotify tidal user interface music player modern mobile app app design interaction prototype
    Music Player App🎵🤘 - Profile, Playlist, Search, Login concept app design apple music clean mobile mobile app modern music music app music player player playlist simplicity spotify tidal ui uidesign ui design user inteface ux
    Music Player - UI Mobile App 🎵🤘 ux user interface ui design uidesign ui tidal spotify simplicity playlist player music player music app music modern mobile app mobile clean apple music app design app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Łukasz Żydek

    Łukasz Żydek

    Europe, Poland

    Hinter.ai website design webdesign web ui ux
    Imperial Lighting Factory lamp lighting black website design concept webdesign web ui ux
    After Hours - Software House Website Design software house website design concept ui ux webdesign web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jakub Horna

    Jakub Horna

    Lodz, Poland

    Weather minimal interface skeumorphism skeuomorph neumorphic neumorphism neumorphical uxui design uxui ui ux app weather app weather
    Trekk design skeuomorph neumorphical neumorphic neumorphism interface uxui ux ui maps map
    Data dataviz webdesign web app design app userinterface uxui information information design charts chart minimalism data visualization data design ui ux neumorphic neumorphism
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Bartosz Adam Nowak

    Bartosz Adam Nowak

    Łódź, Poland

    Trajkotka speech therapist leaflet children friendly toy child therapist leaflet design
    NaPrezent.pl - logo design brand logo design logodesign giftshop na prezent
    AMC - Accounting Management Consulting design logo branding managment company logo logo design logodesign consulting logo accounting logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Emil Kurzaj

    Emil Kurzaj

    Lodz, Poland

    Gold Hotel Homepage bed and breakfast rooms booking hotel homepage ux ui design webdesign
    Watches shop web shop ecommerce shop eshop design ui ux luxury watches shop webdesign
    Web App UI profile page planner calendar charts report ui ux user experience user interface task app task manager interface design dashboard application app design app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Aleksander Sadowski

    Aleksander Sadowski

    Lodz, Poland

    Home Quarantine Assistant epidemic ios app design minimal medical statistics sign up register modal assistant quarantine home quarantine covid-19 covid mobile app mobile ux design ux ui design ui
    Does it Click? hello dribbble main screen rating photo score uxdesign ux uidesign ui startup mobile app minimal ios app design ios app ios doesitclick design app design app analysis
    Does it Click? - Onboarding minimal mobile app ios app analysis animation doesitclick tutorial guide start screen startup onboarding ios app design ios ux design ui design design ux ui app design app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Irina Rotar

    Irina Rotar

    Łódź, Poland

    E-Commerce App ui design uidesign ui ux uiux e-commerce shop e-commerce app e-shop e-commerce ecommerce web design webdesign web ux ui
    BILINI webdesign website ux design uxdesign ux ui uxui ui design uidesign ui ux uiux logo design ux web vector app ui design branding logo uiux graphic logo logo logos graphicdesigner branding
    Music APP prototype product design figma design figmadesign figma web design webdesign web app design app ui design uidesign ui ux uiux ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Michał Kociszewski

    Michał Kociszewski

    Łódź, Poland

    Ackcio Lumos! elevator ui clean animation monitoring software map buildings interactive error
    Ackcio Lumos! error interactive buildings map software monitoring animation clean ui elevator
    ConvLink Landing Page typography bold geometric illustration landing ai chatbot
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Veronika Nakhtman

    Veronika Nakhtman

    Łódź, Poland

    Dashboard UI web dashboard ui homepage webdesign ui design
    • Web Design
  • Kaktus

    Kaktus

    Lodz, Poland

    custom portrait for profile cartoon character i love you date family family portrait lovers cute fun funny commission open commision procreate characters illustraion portrait illustration portrait art custom portrait
    Wild girl cartoon character illustraion gamedesign linework lineart character punk skull tattoo art draw this in your style desert frida fridakahlo australian western wild animal wildlife tattoo tattooed girl
    Friends friends cartoon character cartoon illustration logo illustraion disney style adidas punks dr martens linework line art comic style comic art character oi skinhead casual style beer art beer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tomasz Mirowski

    Tomasz Mirowski

    Polska

    iPhone X – Simple Figma template/outline with notch minimal basic outline template figma
    shot or not? basic design ux webdesign
    Basic design /dev & business friendly basic design firstshot webdesign
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

