Hire designers in Lille
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 36 designers in Lille available for hire
-
Adrien Gervaix
Lille, France
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Bertrand Choubert
Lille, France
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Florian Heysen
Lille, France
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Mobile Design
-
Anastasiia Aliabeva
Lille, France
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Gianni Polito
Lille
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
metod
Lille, France
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Guillaume Tronel
LILLE
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Alexandra MICHEL
Lille, France
- Illustration
-
Megdan Areias
Roubaix, France
- UI / Visual Design
-
NNAMEI
Lille
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
studio contre.courant
Lille, France
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.