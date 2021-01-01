Hire designers in Kazakhstan

  • Karina Akhmetova

    Karina Akhmetova

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Just for fun and for Procreate contest)) getcreativewithprocreate girl character ipad playoff icon illustration procreate app rebound
    DTIYS woman 3d procreateapp dtiys snake girl character procreate illustraion
    Digital Academy smm digital mice mouse graduate event education cap academy
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • AnarS

    AnarS

    Kazakhstan, Astana

    Skate procreate 2d animation motion design motion after effects illustration
    Guitar Player design loop 2d animation motion design motion after effects illustration animation
    Coffe Time illustration design gif animation motion design motion 2d animation after effects
    • Animation
  • Roman Cherepivskiy

    Roman Cherepivskiy

    Kazakhstan

    Social Campaigns Dashboard stats statistics uiux web clean chart dashboad
    Product Page clean minimal product discount add to cart shop buy webdesign ux ui web ecommerce
    Product Search Page find items item grid search ux ui filter
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • aidarmagic

    aidarmagic

    Kazakhstan

    A&RCS — Logo Design design logotype system safe security connect line gradient tech it scheme monogram negative space brand chip icon mark branding logo
    Wanty — Chat 2.0 brand design mobile material human interface tag team group business call chat ios ux clean android ui clean interface app
    Wanty — Interesting interface location social friend avatars card map guideline ios brand ux clean android ui clean interface app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Yelkhan

    Yelkhan

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Dashboard for YogaPlanner studio management interface clean website classes sales yoga ui ux dashboard product planning software planner fitness erp design crm calendar appointments app
    Appointments debut planner product design platform fitness website desktop yoga planner app product erp planning software schedule calendar yoga crm ux ui design appointments
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ulyanov Kirill

    Ulyanov Kirill

    Kostanay, Kazakhstan

    Smart Home ios concept ux design ui
    Muhamad Ali - The Greatest web design website web ui ux typography red photoshop minimal graphic design flat design header design concept art app clean
    Startup Onboarding UI - Bauhaus Colors Palette onboarding ui onboarding onboard ui design uidesign ux ui simple retro mobile minimal ios interface flat design concept color clean art app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Gaukhar (Gosha) Nurseitova

    Gaukhar (Gosha) Nurseitova

    Kazakhstan

    Web design for beauty store kazakhstan ui beautystore figma webdesign
    Main webpage mockup for low cost airlines kazakhstan airlines photoshop figma ui webdesign
    Delivery app concept app kazakhstan delivery figma uxui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sam Måne

    Sam Måne

    Kazakhstan

    Home Page for design studio design studio minimalistic homepage landing clean minimalist minimal red redhands uidesign hands interface ui design web website uianimation design ux ui animation
    B + Wi-Fi + Door Locker logo mark b smart app pin wifi b letter logo booking wireless logo animation identity goods vector animation grid app logo logo mark logo branding
    SpaBerry - logo booking cherry spa typogaphy handlettering type lettering design logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dmitriy

    Dmitriy

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Design Glasses Shop / Main Screen Concept UX/UI concept design website typography concept web web design web ui ux minimal design
    Harley Davidson Street 2020 Iron 1200 Home Page Concept webdesign harley davidson concept web concept design concept website web design web ux ui minimal design
    Landing page. Online shop cafe / pastry shop. UX UI vector minimal website web design web ux ui design illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Artemiy Oblassov

    Artemiy Oblassov

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Eagle logo construction golden ratio icon vector illustration design logotype brand identity branding logo eagle
    Rüya - an Orthopedic Mattress for Dogs birdsong orthopedic mattress pet care pet design vector type icon logotype brand identity logo branding
    Moon Herbs - an Ayurvedic Herbs Store & Blog herbalist blog herbal ayurveda herbs herb ayurvedic icon vector logotype brand identity logo design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Darina Assalauova

    Darina Assalauova

    Astana, Kazakhstan

    Widget for Iphone. Cute mockup. Blue Interface. illustration design uxui ux design mobile app graphic design
    Widget for Iphone. Cute mockup. Interface illustration design uxui ux graphic design
    Pets Adoption App ecommerce mobile figma uxui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

