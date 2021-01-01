Hire designers in Kathmandu

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 119 designers in Kathmandu available for hire

  • ISH∆N

    ISH∆N

    Kathmandu

    Dashboard Interface productdesign userinterfaces uxui userinterface dashboard design dashboard ui dashboad
    Delivero Logo brand identity design brand identity branding design logo company designer graphic vector cartoon delivery app delivery service delivery
    OpenEEW identity identity design branding logo simple flat
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Alish K.C.

    Alish K.C.

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    ShareSkill Nepal website design organization homepage landing page design landing page web webdesign web design website design website ui ux ui design ui
    Travel Service App Design booking app booking travelling travel app travel nearby nepal map bookings ui design ui app design app adobexd
    Travel Service App Design booking app booking travel agency travelling travel booking travel app travel nepali nepal ui design ui app design app adobexd
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Aakash Raj Dahal

    Aakash Raj Dahal

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    ToDo List Design Concept school project manager trello work list tasks todo productivity product mobile app ux illustration ui flat design dribbble minimal nepal
    Bloggr UI Challenge comments social network followers blog design app content bloggers blog blogger mobile app ux dailyui design illustration dribbble minimal nepal
    Travel Site Redesign Concept concept redesign dailyui flat design minimal nepal traveling flight booking flight search flight app flights plane flight booking travel
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Niraj Shakya

    Niraj Shakya

    Nepal, ktm

    Onceand1 - web app artificial intelligence ai claim insurance vesuvio labs ui uxui ux dashboard ui dashboad
    Login page artificial intelligence adobe xd button ui design sign up sign in form design forms login form vesuvio labs ux web uiux web ui login
    Niraj Shakya logo branding goldenratio logo niraj niraj shakya
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Aaditya Basnyat

    Aaditya Basnyat

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    Icon Interactions | Dual-tone Icons dailyui fill line dual tone animation ux ui icon minimal
    Vertical Scroll Animation feed dark dailyui scroll animation ux ui design
    Onboarding Screen | Traveller's Guide App mobile onboarding screen onboarding guide travel ux ui illustration minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Aavash Gyawali

    Aavash Gyawali

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    nanunanu - beauty serum logo flat vector graphic design abstract health women cosmetic elegant drop beauty serum design branding logodesign minimal logo logo mark
    BetMonkeys brand icon animal logo adobe illustrator logo design animal symbol icon brand mark logomark abstract graphic design golden ratio monkey logo betting site monkey design branding logodesign minimal logo logo mark
    Letter "D" logomark exploration graphic design d logo dribbble best shot logomark perfect logo logo design best logo best shot dribbble shot creative simple logo design branding logodesign logo minimal logo mark
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Bhojendra Rauniyar

    Bhojendra Rauniyar

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    personal agency website design website webdesign web ui design inspiration
    Onboarding Screen 2 onboarding ride sharing app mobile ios android ux ui design inspiration
    Onboarding Screen 1 ios android mobile onboarding ux ui inspiration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Fauzdar Ravindra

    Fauzdar Ravindra

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    Attendance Setting setting device seting attendance uxdesign uidesign attendance ui
    POS Screen erpdesign erp ux uidesign ui point of sales pos
    Dashboard for ERP ux branding concept dashboard flat design dashboard design dashboard app dashboard ui ui dashboad erp
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Prabin Manandhar

    Prabin Manandhar

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    eSewa - Dashboard (Concept) prabin admin nepal dashboard webdesign website ux ui
    Chasma minimal prabin nepal webdesign website ux ui
    My Kathmandu prabin stroke illustration blackandwhite artwork nepali design city temple nepal kathmandu vectorart illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Manoj

    Manoj

    Kathmandu

    Property dashboard investment property search property management
    App icons shopping icons ecommerce app icons app icon app
    Congratulation Design advertisement social media post design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Biraj Paudel

    Biraj Paudel

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    Slime chatbot widget icon design ui design nepal ux ui
    Services icon nepal branding illustration
    Neplogics ui design typography nepal logo design development branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.