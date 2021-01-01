Hire designers in Kampala

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 21 designers in Kampala available for hire

  • kenneth manana

    kenneth manana

    kampala

    app mock up Final 04 app design
    app mock up Final 05 app design
    app mock up Final 2 app design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • OKURUT ERIC

    OKURUT ERIC

    kampala, Uganda

    Town Hall Event illustration typography typo adobe illustrator graphic design
    Light typography adobe illustrator
    Poster illustrator photoshop poster design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Enktoons

    Enktoons

    Kampala, Uganda

    IMG 20200921 WA0056 design illustration characterdesign
    IMG 20200921 WA0059 characterdesign design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Vincente Prince

    Vincente Prince

    Kampala, Uganda

    Bedazzle Interiors Mobile web graphic design
    Bedazzle Interiors ux website design
    Zimba women women empowerment website design
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kamya D. Timothy

    Kamya D. Timothy

    Kampala, Uganda

    Workout Android App Concept design concept android app user interface design ui design
    Workout App Concept app design ui app concept design android app user interface design ui design workout app
    Quick Workout App Concept android app design design concept android app ui ui design app workout tracker workout app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Micheal Foss

    Micheal Foss

    Kampala

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Kayondo Edward

    Kayondo Edward

    Kampala, Uganda

    Groom - Dark Mode
    Groom Design groom
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Trophy Developers

    Trophy Developers

    Kampala,Uganda

    You Never Loose in business, Every step leads you to another. ui ux design branding vector digital marketing illustration uganda web design logo graphic design
    You Got a Business Idea? Get Started with Trophy Developers we typography vector design illustration ui ux graphic design branding logo mobile application design digital marketing webdesign
    Best in Class Website Designers in Uganda branding design illustration logo we graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • maseruka cephas

    maseruka cephas

    Kampala, Uganda

    This user has no shots
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Felix Kikoba

    Felix Kikoba

    Kireka, Uganda

    This user has no shots
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Abstract Project

    Abstract Project

    Kampala

    Alvorada art architecture blue illustrator alvorada niemeyer
    Barcelona Chair sleeping interior illustrator cat chair mies
    Escape to The Beach palms illustrator beach cat
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.