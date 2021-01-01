Hire designers in Jacksonville, FL

Viewing 11 out of 47 designers in Jacksonville, FL available for hire

  • Trey Ingram

    Trey Ingram

    St. Augustine, FL

    D&D Badges adventure mindflayer beholder skeleton goblin bear creatures monsters dragons dungeons illustration badge
    Tokyo FC godzilla monster japan tokyo kaiju sports football crest soccer logo badge illustration
    Thief branding logo illustration badge monkey thief magic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Varick

    Varick

    Jacksonville, Florida

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg line art portrait drawing digital vector character character design illustration
    Together Phoenix covid-19 coronavirus covid phoenix line art animal digital vector illustration
    Rise Up. Show up. Unite. riseupshowupunite poster design digital vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Shane Douberly

    Shane Douberly

    Jacksonville, FL

    Chicken Pick'n concept design drawing cartooning animation cartoonist comic design comics character design illustration
    Caterpillar digital painting drawing concept design comics animation comic cartooning caterpillar character design illustration childrens book illustration childrens books childrens book
    Otis and the Man comic art procreate drawing digital painting cartoon cartooning animation cartoonist comic design character design illustration comics
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tyler Honeycutt

    Tyler Honeycutt

    Jacksonville, FL

    VR Explorer Landing Page dribbble dribbblers social media technology new technology service vr demo demo video games exploration vr virtual reality custom illustration illustration branding
    Smart Home Device Manager smart device device manager home app react native user friendly user experience easy to use user interface mobile app app illustration smart home design modern ux ui
    Music Player App UI album art album music player music app music uiux uidesign ui design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Brenna Noel

    Brenna Noel

    Jacksonville, Florida

    Rattlesnake greenery ipad pro plant series plant lady house plants home decor vase pottery planter plants leaves house plant procreate plant botanical hand drawn illustration
    Watermelon Peperomia plants plant illustration botany melon watermelon house plants design wacom leaves house plant illustrator photoshop plant ipad pro procreate hand drawn botanical illustration
    Alocasia plants texture plant plant series home decor pottery neutrals tropical leaves alocasia illustrator wacom house plant photoshop ipad pro procreate hand drawn botanical illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Angela Van Winkle

    Angela Van Winkle

    Jacksonville

    Attorney Tools Beta Program uiux form field form beta attorney design layout ui design ui ux ux design web website web design
    Card Sorting for Large Application architecture ux design information architecture card sorting ui ux
    Marketing Website Wireframe web web design wireframes wireframe website
    • Product Design
  • Sarah Darr

    Sarah Darr

    Jacksonville, FL

    Breezy Exploration typography button illustration layout design website experiment branding
    Scenic Strategies Homepage responsive web layout typography accessibility homepage logo vector marketing branding design website
    Marketing Badges retro brand design iconography icons badge design badges branding illustration
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Daniel Farthing

    Daniel Farthing

    Fleming Island, FL

    Rick Season Four character design shading texture 3d artist blender adobe photoshop cycles render blendercycles blender3d 3d art fan art fanart rick rickandmorty rick and morty
    Lady Gaga sexy nightclub nightlife lady gaga marijuana smoking girl colorful design vector illustration vector hand drawn adobe illustrator adobe illustrator draw illustration portrait celebrity
    Chanel Uzi Portrait adobe photoshop illustration colorful blues adobe illustrator adobe illustrator draw vector hand drawn portrait illustration portrait supermodel model
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Jeffrey Lewis

    Jeffrey Lewis

    Jacksonville, Florida

    Logo System branding design logo design type icon logo
    Logos for 2017 white black icon wordmarks branding logo logo design
    Logo design idea icon branding graphic design logo logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Justin Ache

    Justin Ache

    Jacksonville, FL

    The South Is Rising Up Again blm risography illustrator cc illustration design
    Hello Dribbble! design illustration illustrator cc risograph firstshot risography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Anne Donahue

    Anne Donahue

    Jacksonville, FL

    Floating Fish - August Calendar collage calendar photoshop nature fantasy
    Space Jellyfish - July Calendar fantasy nature space photoshop collage calendar
    June Calendar calendar digital photoshop nature collage
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design

