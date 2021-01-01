Hire designers in Italy

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 715 designers in Italy available for hire

  • Alessia Margarita

    Italy

    Flourishing green nature meadow leaves petals colorful spring buckethat hat chill chilling bird swallow springtime field blossoms texture flowers
    Garden II pollen leaves petals spring springtime ladybug dragonfly cricket caterpillar bug fly blossom flower flowers texture colorful nature design flat illustration
    Global Love Day heart friendship lovers hug loveday globalloveday love colorful flat illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Kálmán Magyari

    Brașov, Transylvania

    SmartWÄRTS Landing Page lessons ebook portal learning german webpage design light flat landing page clean magyari kalman
    Landing Page for MySyndic house dutch saas management home landing page design light flat landing page clean magyari kalman
    ML Forecasting SaaS Landing Page prediction graph design web light magyari kalman clean flat page landing forecasting learning machine ml
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Beatrice Castaldo

    Rome, Italy

    Spacciovino 🍷 | Onboarding grapes drawing line art outlined bubbles scooter explore drink delivery wine lines outline onboarding app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
    Grenouille animation create essence perfume aromatic organic floral draw plant slide buy ordering symbol concept app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
    Multi-mobility app 🚕 : homepage palaces isometric direction move signup ride taxi vr map 3d onboarding home concept app illustration dribbble creative shot ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Matteo

    Italy

    Bionic (Reddit client for iOS) Subreddit rules typogaphy bottom navigation bottom sheet minimal reddit ui ios app
    Bionic (Reddit client for iOS) Favorite subreddit FAB
    Bionic (Reddit client for iOS) User profile view
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Andrea Cau

    Italy

    A B S T R A C T — 002 rose gold glass shapes rose palette minimal b3d abstract design blender 3d abstract
    A B S T R A C T — 001 b3d geometric palette cyclesrender minimal cgi blendercycles blender abstract 3d
    The Dungeon witcher magic eevee blendereevee isometric diorama dungeon tutorial lowpolyart lowpoly blender 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Gabriele Locci

    Milano

    I NEED TO FLY SOMEWHERE travel plane fly animation procreate
    CALM THE F*CK DOWN ipad fuck the down calm gif animation typogaphy typo procreate
    Procreate animation animated gif animation 2d animation design apple pencil plants illustration procreate
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Carlo Teofilo

    Turin, Italy

    Keyframing screen texture atomic age shine ui computer retro animation motion loop gif
    Fortune Magazine 1953 1950s
    Ramon character animation animation loop gif
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Rocco Gallo

    Rimini, IT

    𝓡 is for 𝓡𝓸𝓬𝓬𝓪𝓷𝓸 branding logo illustration marketplace ui render c4d design 3d roccano
    𝓐𝓫𝓻𝓪𝓬𝓪𝓭𝓪𝓫𝓻𝓪 🔮 colors gradients irridiscent chrome organic furniture objects branding logo illustration render c4d design 3d roccano
    𝓕𝓻𝓲𝓨𝓐𝓨 organic abstract glass metal crystal passes photoshop octane branding illustration creatives render c4d design 3d roccano
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Panfilia

    Italy

    Contacts Mentor - Restore Illo contacts girl with phone restore fix recover android iphone phone app
    AARP editorial illustration business woman diary calendar device editorial illustration
    Builddie design flat vector character design illustration kitchen house domotic app guy with coffee man
    • Illustration
  • Filippo Marchetti

    Rome, Italy

    Studynow Logo Animation type animation text animation bounce flat minimal logo motiongraphics motiondesign orange wedge orangewedge animation after effects motion graphics logo animation
    Polku Robot lottiefiles lottie animation duik rubberhose orangewedge orange wedge motiongraphics motion design aftereffects json material flat filippo marchetti character animation loop robot lottie
    What's Your Story Logo Animation page flip book spinner loading dots material flat minimal motiondesigner motiondesign motiongraphics aftereffects 2danimation animation logo design logo animation logo
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Dark Penguin

    Milano

    Insect man trekking hiker hiking vegetation conditions gear looking camo travel mountain green adventure nature insect person character illustration
    Rainy Day gear adventure explore wip waterproof urban cityscape outdoor man person shadows design character illustration
    Trekking procreate wip man explore travel sport nature hiking trekking outdoor mountain design character illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

