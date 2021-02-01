Hire designers in Irvine, CA

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 867 designers in Irvine, CA available for hire

  • brian hurst

    brian hurst

    orange county, california

    diamond collage hand icon illustration line
    Broken Vase overcome pain hurt growth vase flowers broken line illustration
    church stuff bible jesus sermon church
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Zach Hannibal

    Zach Hannibal

    Orange, CA

    Cave of Wonders desert illustration wonders jafar disney world disneyland disney movie walt disney disney tiger lion panther cave rough diamond cave of wonders
    N6 Lucky Cat (Cheshire Cat) tee tshirt apparel illustration lockup japanese cheshire wonderland cartoon disney cat disney lucky cat lucky cat
    N6 Lucky Cat (Simba) king lion king lion animal japanese maneki neko lucky cat kitty cat disney simba the lion king design badge sticker illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • RD UX/UI

    RD UX/UI

    Los Angeles, California

    Interaction Prototypes Collection Behance Case supplements health ui motion graphics animation figma emr phr ehr product design prototype mobile
    Yoga & Workout Application activity trainer coach ehr emr phr ar healthy healthycourse exercises sport crossfit fitness workout yoga
    Fitness App - Running Tracker rondesign jogging cardio training exercise marathon runners workout runner mobile app tracker fitness sport running run
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Colin Gauntlett

    Colin Gauntlett

    Huntington Beach, CA

    Lapel Slayer kraken squid lapel guard keenan cornelius bjj jiu jitsu illustration
    Most Dope Monday 46 chess bjj most dope mac miller typography illustration jiu jitsu
    Most Dope Monday 45 nba basketball most dope typography illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

    Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

    Los Angeles, CA

    DC Corner Box Designs - Superman comics superheroes corner box vector character design design illustration dc comics superman
    RIP Richard Donner cartoon design drawing vector character design illustration
    Samurai Black + Red cartoon network japan sumi design cartoon vector character design illustration ill samurai jack
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • David Silva

    David Silva

    Orange County, CA

    Creative Creative Co. website and illustrations typeface fonts brand identity webflow responsive web website typography type design branding
    Sunday Creative Co. identity design branding sketching illustration logo logotype
    LBLW branding and stationary type-based logo typography logo typography branding studio branding agency brand logotype logo branding
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Josh Warren

    Josh Warren

    Los Angeles, CA

    Tree Fam river lake tree line art columbia north face patagonia hat branding brand shirt apparel outdoors vector design nature minimal illustration
    CREST northface patagonia hat shirt branding brand california pnw surf ocean wave outdoors apparel nature vector illustration
    MTN PTRN illustrator abstract mountain sun cloud triangle pattern shapes minimal illustration
    • Leadership
  • Rovane Durso

    Rovane Durso

    Los Angeles, CA

    SendMoney Bank Investing finance app ui design uidesign uiux robots money management money transfer banking app bank fintech analytics dashboard interface design ui
    Send Money money transfer finance app finance robots money app money banking fintech iphone design ui
    Relay credit financial app financial fintess ios iphone analytics dashboard design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Tyler Pate

    Tyler Pate

    Los Angeles, CA

    Prepare for launch future city space launch rocket branding the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    Gamecube Outlines mario video games nintendo gamecube the creative pain branding illustrator illustration vector
    Welcome To the Creative Pain character head icons branding the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Camilo Bejarano

    Camilo Bejarano

    Los Angeles, California

    AIGA LA x LAUSD illustration losangeles aigala aiga colors design procreate character thecamiloes illustration
    Endless Summer - colorways jar vector music colors design character thecamiloes illustration
    Bernard music colors design character thecamiloes illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alvin Thong

    Alvin Thong

    Orange County, CA

    To the mooon! minimal visual graph chart dashboard wireframe form modal stocks finance investing options tesla
    Recommended Entry
    Buckle Your Seatbelts minimal iconography ui kit departure airplane icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

