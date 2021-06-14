Hire designers in Hungary

Viewing 11 out of 110 designers in Hungary available for hire

  • Bettina Szekany

    Bettina Szekany

    Budapest

    Moody meditation app player playlist calm meditation dark card minimal mobile app ux ui
    Full Moon Period Tracker women woman period calendar cycle period tracker clean minimal mobile app ux ui
    Diagnostics on demand white clean doctor medical webdesign ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Peltan-Brosz

    Peltan-Brosz

    Budapest

    Branding & packaging for Sinar Brew, a second-generation brewery package design vector identity gastronomy bar cocktail drink brew thailand barel vintage vine vinegar pineapple
    Branding & packaging for Sinar Brew, a second-generation brewery red orange patch typography drink packaging thailand cocktail bar pineapple vinegar
    Johann Bertleff family 19th-century heraldry redrawn. romania hungary monogram logo monogram 19th century count classic vector coat of arms heraldry heritage lion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Zsolt Jakab

    Zsolt Jakab

    Budapest

    Crypto wallet app concept concept app mobile ui ux ui mobile ui app design crypto wallet cryptocurrency crypto
    Public Cloud Product Pages blue website ux vector ui design product isometric illustration cloud server
    Data Center Pages server ux ui ux world map map amsterdam london data center adobe xd prototype webdesign ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • bozor.io

    bozor.io

    Budapest

    Details page enterprise software design enterprise software enterprise app design enterprise app enterprise uidesign ui design ui uxdesign ux design ux visual design
    Hide and show navigation bar visualdesign visual design visual ui uidesign ui design ui animation uxdesign prototype ux design ux interaction design interaction
    Notification list in side sheet visual designs visual design ui design uidesign ui ux ui uiux ux design uxdesign ux ui uxui ux enterprise software enterprise app enterprise ux enterprise digital product design digital product product design productdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Zoltán Czékmány

    Zoltán Czékmány

    Budapest, Hungary

    Crypto Landing Page 3d nft tokens cryptocurrency coin stock exchange litecoin bitcoin website design ux ui layout layoout web currency crypto
    Winery Website bottle wineyard design typography layout web website webdesign ux ui grapes grape wine bottle wine winery
    Mobile Bank App interface ux ui mobile ui finance app money design app mobile mobile app design fintech financial app financial finance banking app bank app banking bank app design mobile design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Viktor Keri

    Viktor Keri

    Budapest I Hungary

    Summer vibes doodle summer sunny ice cream skateboard skater illustration sk8 cartoon character
    Summer vibes ride summer character character design ice skateboarding skater sk8 illustration
    Chillin' birdy bird drinking friends doodle cartoon illustration hanging character design illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

    Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

    Budapest / Hungary

    Codingsans Landing page codingsans agency development landing page ux ui branding webdesign web graphic design design
    5words App Design typography ios app survey questions branding iphone ui interface design
    Fibo App screens app concept fibo pet dog mobile ux app interface ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • hunap_studio

    hunap_studio

    Budapest

    Say Yes wordmark typogaphy black white black emblem logo minimal clean kapor brand hunapstudio hunap say yes sayyes proposal wedding
    Solved Beauty logo logodesign logo design beauty logo logotype pastel beauty solved simple conditioner shampoo cosmetic wodmark clean minimal kapor brand design logo hunapstudio hunap
    Solved Beauty package design kovacsapor kapor pastel colors pastel branding packaging packagedesign clean package shampoo conditioner soap brand design logo hunapstudio hunap
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Dominik Lako

    Dominik Lako

    Győr, Hungary

    Jave Yoga Studio Online Training Platform yoga fitness training ecommerce elegant minimal design ui
    Aesthetic Centre Website Redesign clinic women beauty minimal typography elegant ecommerce design ui
    Understand History card design history minimal clean typography card design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Szűcs Rebeka

    Szűcs Rebeka

    Hungary

    Tulippa - Free experimental typeface free font font typeface type typo motiondesign motion typography illustration design
    Tulippa - Free experimental typeface motion motion design gif animation vibrant typedesign typeface typo type typography illustration design
    36 days of type - Love 36 days of type typography illustration design 36daysoftype
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Boros Viktor

    Boros Viktor

    Hungary Debrecen

    Baby webshop logo design vector graphic visual identity visual brand branding design illustration illustrator vector cute logo designer emblem logo design logo baby webshop emblem baby webshop logo design baby webshop logo baby webshop baby logo baby
    Woman fitness club - logo design lettering illustrator brand branding graphic design type logotype typography vector logo design logo woman health health healthy fitness logo fitness
    VR/AR company | billboard design design graphic design brand identity brand branding visual identity visual key visual billboard design billboard tech gaming virtual world logodesign logo augmented reality virtual reality ar vr
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

