Hire designers in Hong Kong

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 76 designers in Hong Kong available for hire

  • Raven Yu

    Raven Yu

    Hong Kong

    Shading - 150 macOS Big Sur icons 🏔 apple illustration macos big sur colorful mac app icon
    Adopt a Finder macOS Big Sur Icon adventure time app icon macintosh 1984 bmo finder design macos big sur mac illustration app apple icon
    Spotify macOS Big Sur Icon illustration icon apple app colorful neon lime green traffic light mac macos big sur
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jose Urbano

    Jose Urbano

    Hong Kong

    Cryptocurrency Website Design interface ico blockchain gradient minimalism minimal cryptocurrency landing page ui design web design website web
    Sustainability Landing Page - Services Page ux ui design web web design website landing page minimal minimalism hospitality tourism sustainability green
    Sustainabe Tourism Website Exploration green sustainability tourism minimalism minimal landing page website web design web ui design design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mack Studio

    Mack Studio

    China Hong Kong

    薑圖 - Logo 設計 姜濤 姜b hong kong 香港 薑圖
    Ready-Made Logos For Sale - Rose 02 hong kong leaf beauty florists flower rose branding mack chan pre-made mack logos minimalism logo
    Ready-Made Logos For Sale - Feather Circle bird feather branding 香港 china design pre-made mack logos logo minimalism hong kong
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • ED CHUNG

    ED CHUNG

    Hong Kong

    Instagram | 2020 New Year Concept Design 2020 interface design interactive instagram branding illustration uiux
    Instagram story and post 2020 instagram interface ux ui ux design illustration branding
    Instagram interface redesign 2020 interface inspiration instagram illustration branding redesign uxui interaction
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Charles Marie

    Charles Marie

    Hong Kong 🇭🇰

    L'Atelier - Brand Manual branding concept brand identity branding and identity logo branding branding design brand manual atelier
    L'Atelier - Brand Identity branding design brand identity identity branding atelier
    In Good Products We Trust
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Marek Sivak

    Marek Sivak

    Hong Kong

    Foundlost—1010 ui interaction web adventure outdoors track route itinerary map expediton foundlost
    Foundlost—1001 neue haas grotesk figma myanmar ui web outdoors waitlist trial adventure expedition foundlost
    Foundlost—1000 explore drop web motion ui waitlist interaction outdoors expedition adventure foundlost
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ariel Chan

    Ariel Chan

    Hong Kong

    blüüm bee brand identity bloom flower chatbot bee character design brand mascot logo design logo design icon graphic illustration branding vector graphic design
    brand mascot family series family personality emotion abstract geometric overlap shapes vector colorful cmyk illustration character
    vitasoy sticker series branding isometric juiceboxes drinks procreate handdrawn sticker cultural hong kong vitasoy graphic design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • allee

    allee

    Hong Kong

    Niseko mountain logo logo alphabet alphabet logo logo design branding typogaphy japanese typography japanese logodesign
    Wedding logo design for Anne and Allen alphabet logo logo design branding logo alphabet branding and identity logo 2d logo design logodesign a logo wedding logo weddings
    Cheers Logo logo design branding and identity logo design branding logo 2d graphic design logo logos branding overlays wine logo burgundy logo designs logo inspirations circle logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Samuel Wong

    Samuel Wong

    Hong Kong

    Pingspace / Reveal Animation pingspace ui interaction portfolio webflow css css animation
    Together At Home / Hover Animation ui css animation portfolio blue dark navbar navigation interaction website design css hover state hover
    Personal Website / Iconography icon set iconography logo personal branding portfolio website personal icon
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Wedoshopify

    Wedoshopify

    Hong Kong

    Bottle Packaging packaging design package design packagedesign packaging branding
    Emailwish Landing page email marketing saas shopify landing page
    Screenshot for Reviews, Emailwish ecommerce business ecommerce design ecommerce popups popup chatbot chat reviews review abandoned cart dropshipping store dropshipping dropship shopify store shopify plus shopify shopify marketing email marketing email design emailwish
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Vqsmile

    Vqsmile

    Hong Kong

    Practice ui
    First practice illustration ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.