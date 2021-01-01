Hire designers in France

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Barthelemy Chalvet

    Paris

    Sarah Guo - Portfolio illustration 3d motion graphics portfolio home landing animation agency me
    Molotov - Home Page lines gradient apple tv landing agency ux ui design home molotov
    Ocodigo App Screens branding illustration design home animation agency me ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Adrien Rochet

    France

    Workspace Switcher light ux switcher workspace app design ui
    CarbonSum - Website web design web design website
    Ride app minimalist mobile ios design ux ui ride
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Thierry Fousse

    Montpellier, France

    Y stands for... blood cut tanto severed 36daysoftype-y 36daysoftype08 yokai oni finger blade hand knife tattoo yakuza thierry fousse illustration
    X stands for... boat ocean palms kraken 36daysoftype-x 36daysoftype08 x marks the spot captain ship sea island treasure map pirate hand hook treasure map thierry fousse illustration
    W stands for... red wine alcohol cheese knife cheese platter hand wine bottle knife bottle corkscrew cork cheese wine letter 36daysoftype-w 36daysoftype08 thierry fousse illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Julien Laureau

    Paris, France

    All the Pretty Horses running run western gallop cowboy hat cowboy horse procreateapp procreate illustration
    Michael 2 chicago bulls ball movement vintage chicago bulls michael michael jordan basketball player basket ball basketball procreateapp procreate character illustration
    Velociraptors automotive velociraptor dinosaurs dinos car police car police procreate illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Adrian Campagnolle

    Bordeaux

    Google Packages character animation character boat logo beach football kid ball brand animation brand illustration 2d animations motion design animation google design google
    Google Hotels flamingo illustration design brand design brand animation after effects motion design 2d google design character animation animation hotels google hotels google
    Google flights 2danimation after effects motion graphics 2d google flights google brand animation brand after effects plane character character animation
    • Animation
  • matthieumartigny

    FRANCE

    LOGO - S gradient s ui vector branding identity icon marks illustration symbol logo design
    LETTER K - LOGO mark letter k vector branding ui identity icon marks illustration symbol logo design
    LOGO K k vector branding logo ui identity icon marks illustration symbol design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Louis Ansa

    Paris

    ism - product card website jewelry japanese earrings beauty fashion e-commerce cart card product
    ism - landing page animation transition artisan e-shop e-commerce interface motion design product website layout animation
    ism - mobile layout japanese website product artisan app mobile ui e-commerce e-shop mobile layout type
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mathias Adam

    Paris, France

    Series Details - Ultrahuman fitness sport ultrahuman content catalog crossfit workout app workout black branding design app video
    Animated Shortcuts on Ultrahuman iphone branding music ios design black app motion animated ui
    Thanksgiving app intro black celebration apple leaf meditation sport animation ios thanksgiving day thanksgiving app designs design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Tufayel Ahmed Nayef

    Paris, France

    App Landing Page company corporate application dashboard b2b cryptocurrency product ecommerce saas new trend typography android vector concept ui ux mvp ios user interface experience minimal web illustration pixeleton team oreo popular trending modern agency website template app landing page design
    Doctor Live Streaming App ux design ui design mobile app clinic app hospital app patient app schedule app medicine app medical app doctor appointment doctor app appointment hospital health healthcare medicine doctor patient schedule medical
    Telegraph Early Access Landing Page business platform social website typography illustration crative colourful match finder website branding landing page template website freelancer ux design ui design mobile app design dating landing page dating website early access website app landing page
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Benjamin Ulmet

    Bordeaux

    Resource For Humans - 3D Scene 🛠 gradients lattice video 3d animation animation 3d motion design motion graphics after effects adobe resources for humans design branding brand loop motion
    Resources For Humans - Opening Sequence 🎥 gradients adobe after effects logo resources for humans rfh lattice brand branding motion design motion graphics 2d animation animation loop design motion
    Bento - Interface Animations logo interface customer onboarding adobe after effects branding ui animation motion graphics motion motion design design brand loop
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Jack Chadwick

    Paris, France

    Sunrise on the Seine fashion paris colour design style illustration drawing
    Shade on the sand fashion colour design style illustration drawing
    Face mask Friday fashion paris colour style design illustration drawing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

