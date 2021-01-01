Hire designers in Florence

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 48 designers in Florence available for hire

  • Alberto Macherelli

    Alberto Macherelli

    Florence, Italy

    Hotel Property Management App user interface product design hotel app ui ui ux mobile design mobile app app design app figma ux design inspire design ui ui design
    Cooking app glassmorphism app ui cooking food app cooking app recipe food ui ux design inspiration mobile design app layout app design branding app ux design figma inspire design ui ui design
    Fishing App app ui fisherman fishing fish mobile app mobile ui design app product design uiux ui ux uidesign user interface interaction design app ui figma ux design inspire design ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nvard Yerkanian

    Nvard Yerkanian

    Venice, Italy

    Vava Khatchadourian armenian artist oxford university oxford genocide survivor genocide armenian genocide armenian armenia illustration
    Avedis Alabilikian armenian oxford oxford university genocide survivor genocide armenian genocide armenia illustration
    Soviet Modernism: Byurakan Observatory after Victor Hambardzumya soviet modernism soviet night sky planets stars space observatory byurakan architecture vector armenia illustration graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Simone "duman" Marinelli

    Simone "duman" Marinelli

    Florence

    GOOOD and Bad
    My grand father always said "nun ce pensa" noworry happy always raimbow love
    love bike rapha pedalare bike love
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Giulio

    Giulio

    Scandicci

    Procreate App Icon Concept apple app getcreativewithprocreate ipadpro procreate
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Marco Zoli

    Marco Zoli

    Florence, Italy

    Bicycle bike vector illustration mark logotype logo bicycles bicycle
    River forest nature logotype logo river water
    Cosmic Symmetry 4 stellar galactic global infinite cosmical planetary symmetry stars space planets
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Yasmin

    Yasmin

    Italy, Bologna

    Concept App for Students Dark Version designs uidesign tracker progress manager student school interaction minimalist design website ui ux app clean dribbble
    Concept for Students interaction prototyping parents teacher students class learning school design minimalist dribbble clean ux app ui
    Add to Cart Interaction clean food app minimalist restaurant interaction colors order dish meal cart food ux app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Andrea Puccini — epoch476

    Andrea Puccini — epoch476

    Bologna, ITALY

    476. Typo Exploration number orange white black exploration font design font cover poster typogaphy helvetica
    Strike first, strike hard, no mercy website noisy noise minimalism minimal karate kid karate filter ui filter distort cobrakai cobra brutalist design brutalism brutal
    It's not lame ass karate, it's Cobra Kai red yellow website noisy noise minimalism minimal karate kid karate filter ui filter distort cobrakai cobra brutalist design brutalism brutal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Daniele Cavoli

    Daniele Cavoli

    Florence, Italy

    Julia Ziverti — Ciao2020 illustration frame painting zivert ciao2020 portrait procreate graphic illustration design
    Giorgio Criddi — Ciao2020 Illustration kreed ipad procreate portrait ciao2020 gradient texture grain illustration design
    Illustrations for landing pages graphics geometric landing responsive website responsive hourglass time texture grain illustration design vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Nadia Baldi

    Nadia Baldi

    Florence, Italy

    HOMEMADE PASTA Class - Flyer Design 2021 logo illustration identity branding branding
    BALLOON IN TUSCANY air balloon identity branding illustration
    CAFFARELLIBIO photoediting design logo identity branding illustration branding
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Harley Jeen

    Harley Jeen

    Florence

    VietLit Logo Simple Animation brand identity logo designer simple minimal vietlit logo design ae practice logo animation design illustration animation design after effect animation logo
    Rise Up Music Event | Logo Presentation event identity music event typographic brand identity brand identity design branding design graphic design after effect animations typography animation design logo
    CEPS | Logo Presentation animation 2d logotype logo mark after effect branding design animation design colorful transition logo design logo animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Madalin

    Madalin

    Lucca IT

    Flight booking concept ios app design iphonex android app design concept mobile shopping gradients blue white flight red mobile ui design mobile app design mobile app mobile ui ui design flight ticket flight search flight booking app flights flight app
    Random furniture app design mobile shopping mobile cart checkout process checkout page checkout flat design flat round cart mobile app design mobile app android app design android app android gold green furniture design furniture
    Club app concept mobile shopping mobile cart iphonex shopping cart club mobile app design mobile app purple logo gradient android app design android app android
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.