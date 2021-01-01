Hire designers in Finland

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 95 designers in Finland available for hire

  • Marcelo Meijome

    Helsinki

    Week 23 - Sightseeing handheld renaissance sightseeing europe architecture railway train city cgi motion loop arnold maya 3d animation
    Week 22 - Tomato Soup soup can modern art moma warhol andy warhol pop art popart campbells tomato soup tomato logo illustration design isometric motion loop arnold maya 3d animation
    Week 21 - Stool 60 birch wood stacking artek finland alvar aalto aalto stool furniture design furniture design motion loop arnold maya 3d animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Hyunhee An

    Helsinki, Finland

    Concept redesign - Our Balance app ui design ux design ux activity walk fit work-life work balance product design concept case study gui app
    Brown ale in summer and sunset sunset city summer sunglasses glass beer brown ale ale procreate illustration
    Aperol Spritz drawing procreate orange drink summer spritz aperol illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Irina Valeeva

    Helsinki, Finland

    Data factory illustration animation vector character design illustration drawing
    Self portrait helsinki portrait girl art illustration drawing
    Nar Cafe Poster character design illustration drawing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tuomo Korhonen

    Finland

    Defective blender render blendercycles blender3dart blender 3d blender3d blender 3dartwork 3dartist 3dart 3d artist 3d art 3d defective
    You're golden blender render blendercycles blender3dart blender 3d blender3d blender 3dartwork 3dartist 3dart 3d artist 3d art 3d figure statue gold golden
    Handle with care blender render blendercycles blender3dart blender 3d blender3d blender 3dartwork 3dartist 3dart 3d artist 3d art 3d golden gold glass grenade
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Aleksandr Shchilkin

    Mikkeli, Finland

    Ticket Booking App - Day #2 seat bus app mobile travel uiinterface red concept clean bus ticket booking ticket app ticket ios mobile app app booking app booking work in progress tickets minimal
    Ticket Booking App - Day #1 work in progress tickets booking booking app app mobile app ios ticket ticket app ticket booking bus minimal clean concept ui interface red travel mobile bus app
    Messenger App - Day 3 message chat chat app chatting message app messager messaging messages concept clean minimal mobile mobile ui mobile app chatting app chat application ui ui design ui ux interface
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mint

    Finland

    skull gif animatedgif motion gui scifi glitch animated interface ae aftereffects
    eye after effects ae interface scifi colorful glitch gif animatedgif motion design motion animated aftereffects after effects
    wave economics economy ecommerce stats branding letter black clean brand minimal logotype logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Petri Jääskeläinen

    Oulu

    Wheater App Concept sea clouds moon sunny rainy concept app ui flatdesign concept art illustrator design branding ux weather weather app sketch animal degree widget app
    Sleep Analyst (Concept) ux analytics bed infogram diagram chatbot sleep fitness ui histogram wellnes design illustration
    Halloween Girl character dead painting zombie inkoctober illustration trick-or-treat oils drawing halloween
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Panache Design

    Helsinki

    Future clean energy- Web UI exploration wordpress logo vector web ui typography flat layout webdesign design
    Redesign & live site of Everest accounting layout minimal typography flat wordpress ui web design branding webdesign
    Web concept for new sports fashion urban trendy cool lifestyle fashion sports design layout design ui web layout webdesign minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kristyna Trneckova

    Helsinki, Finland

    Hoxhunt - Homepage figma website design chart animation illustration graph userexperience userinterface cybersecurity heroimage dashboard darkui homepage hero website
    Icons lines vector desktop tool bold clean design desktop application application app pencil tool color picker figma icon figma icon design icon set iconography interfacedesign desktop tool icon tool icon
    Icons figma icon set desktop logo minimalistic blue layers pen tool presentation user interface illustration iconography tool icons tool app design app vector iconset icon icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Merita Rinta-Laulaja

    Helsinki, Finland

    kos - ceramics store category product flatdesign minimal responsive online shop online store ecommerce ceramics app design app mobile uxdesign ui design ux uiux ui
    kos - ceramics store landing page category minimal flat ceramics web design website online shop online store ecommerce uxdesign ui design ux uiux ui
    kos - ceramics store flat design minimal ceramics ecommerce online store online shop web design website ux design uidesign ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Marwa

    Finland

    BIKE SHOP WEB ecommerce adobe xd ui design ux ui branding design
    BIKE SHOP WEB adobe xd logo vector ecommerce design branding ui design web
    laundry cleaning On Boarding app ui branding ui design design adobe xd
    • Web Design

