Hire designers in Edinburgh

Viewing 11 out of 105 designers in Edinburgh available for hire

  • Stephanie Post

    Stephanie Post

    Edinburgh, Scotland

    Skylink Logo skiing sky digital design brand mountain winter snow minimal vector typography branding graphic design illustration logo design logo
    Minimal Christmas Card Designs xmas card xmas typography illustration digital design christmas card christmas dark mode graphic design minimalism minimal
    SKP Business Card minimal logo typography digital design dark mode brand design brand branding graphic design business card
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Chris Leckie

    Chris Leckie

    Edinburgh, Scotland

    🐶Wander iOS mobile ui mobile product design user interface user experience ux icons dog map ios minimal ui light mode light dark dark mode
    Wander 🐶 design ux user experience map minimal interface simple ui walking walk dog
    🐶 Wander ux simple gallery card ui interface user experience dog design ui
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Markus

    Markus

    Scotland

    Retro VR Time Machine UI game crt outrun retro ui vr
    VR Whale Illustration vector ui onboarding vr illustration
    AR Onboarding design 3d onboarding ipad ar animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Liam Forsyth

    Liam Forsyth

    Scotland, UK

    Thank you all! thank you speach heart hearts illustration
    Piggy Bank Icon app icon app icon savings piggy bank bank pig piggy
    App Logo Animation app icon animation vector branding logo icon design app iphone
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Karolina Awizen

    Karolina Awizen

    Edinburgh

    Beauty and cosmetics app. Part 2. ui product mobile app mobile makeup make up design iphone ios app design cosmetics beauty application app concept app
    Beauty and cosmetics app. Part 1. tutorials design mobile iphone product makeup cosmetics application app concept store shop beauty app ui ios
    Recipe Card Concept. ui concept dish cooking recipe card ux ui recipe food concept card
    • Product Design
  • Chris

    Chris

    Scotland

    Denner Time brand sheet vector logo apparel branding design illustration
    Mascot mascot cartoon pencil mouse
    Hungry Skull logo skull tattooo skull art skull branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Marcus Kelman

    Marcus Kelman

    Edinburgh

    Rent logo colours unlock search rent real estate magnifying glass lock key house home logo brand animated
    Rent logo concept animated unlock search rent real estate magnifying glass logo lock key house home brand
    Rent logo home real estate animated brand logo unlock lock magnifying glass search house key rent
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Konstantina Art

    Konstantina Art

    Edinburgh, Scotland

    Watercolor Dec 2020 drawingart art direction artwork traditionaldrawing sketching ukartist paint watercolor painting sketch drawing art watercolor
    Ink sketch girl art edinburgh artists traditional art drawing ink design
    3d Doughnut 3d doughnut 3d doughnut doughnut 3d donut 3d designer modeling 3d design 3d art donut blender blender 3d
    • Illustration
  • Ilya Ilford

    Ilya Ilford

    Edinburgh, UK

    No art direction typography pessimism unspiration nope no branding simplicity minimal
    Brochure for Freetrade identity pink art direction startup branding technology shares stocks investing simplicity typography brochure branding
    PicTips logo logotype typography tinder symbol simplicity pictips minimal mark heart logo heart dating camera branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Anka Janas

    Anka Janas

    Edinburgh, United Kingdom

    daily ui 28 contact us contact contact form contact us daily ui challenge daily ui daily 100 challenge ui dailyuichallenge dailyui
    daily ui 27 dropdown design portfolio redesign responsive design dropdown menu dropdown menu motion daily ui challenge daily ui daily 100 challenge ui dailyuichallenge dailyui
    daily ui 26 subscribe daily ui challenge daily ui daily 100 challenge ui dailyuichallenge dailyui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Aleks James

    Aleks James

    Scotland

    Julie's Kitchen minimal icon flat food deli cafe yolk grill lines muffin bacon eggs breakfast
    Tiny Puffin vector character childrens bird logo logo toys kids shadow flat yellow orange red circle parrot toucan icon illustration bird puffin
    Liverpool Ferry Cross The Mersey boat design vector illustration alekscg minimalist motion animation color colour flat geometric building liverpool fc mersey ferry liverpool
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

