Hire designers in China

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 815 designers in China available for hire

  • Tenney Tang

    Tenney Tang

    Chengdu, China

    Icons design for systemair logo design logo webdesign icons guideline grid illustraion mobile app mobile app fans branding vector ui ux web design web icons design icon
    The UI Kit of GuanJun Consultants web mobile app design mobile app mobile lists card web design website illustration branding app ux ui kit ui kit design ui ux web icon
    Major Projects in 2020 animal application icon mobile logo branding interface design landing page home product design website application icon web ux ui app illustration design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • HUA

    HUA

    Chengdu, China

    Phone Clean App schedule recharge safety robot gradient app ux illustration typography flat web branding logo icon ui
    Phone Clean App storage clean safety flat app typography gradient ux illustration branding mobile web logo icon ui
    Weather App app typography gradient ux branding logo flat illustration icon mobile ui weather weather app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jeehom

    Jeehom

    beijing, china

    NFT Landing Page Website neon modern web platform gallery token ethereum crypto nft nft art gradient landing page noise bold doge coins bitcoin crypto art ui cryptocurrency
    Crypto Wallet Mobile chart wallet app tokens ethereum interface wallet crypto finance defi bitcoin design blockchain banking investment app ux card ui
    Online course application class mobile iphonex learn courses lesson study student typography product exam knowledge application design app design mibile lessons education app ux card ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Uran Duo

    Uran Duo

    China

    Women adobe illustrator uran flat vector sister mate friend person beauty girl people character illustration women woman
    College Student vector flat young walk bag book school college student boy uran man people character illustration
    Little Boy fun cute childhood monkey toy bag kid children child simple flat vector uran boy people character illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Anthony

    Anthony

    Chengdu

    GO Live web typography c4d mobile ui icon design
    Exchange illustrations ui typography illustration
    Blockchain Operation illustration app design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Xin Yan

    Xin Yan

    China Shenzhen

    Shopping trade holiday fashion game city shopping center shopping girl town street trading character shopping web illustration
    Senior monk - Quiet contemplation web temple purple landscape tree sunrise natural morning forest monk vector landing page illustration landscape illustration illustration magazine cover wallpaper package nature illustration
    Explore unknown landscape tree sunset sunrise natural purple river forest traveller evening morning travel vector magazine cover wallpaper package nature illustration illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • zklm0000

    zklm0000

    Shanghai, China

    8-Bit Smartisan T1 dinkiebitmap 8-bit logo design illustration smartisan ui photoshop icon zklm0000
    8-Bit Banana Icon dinkiebitmap 8-bit logo design illustration ui photoshop icon zklm0000
    Placeholder Graphic design ux android app ui photoshop icon zklm0000
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Moy Lee

    Moy Lee

    Beijing, China

    By the Window memory plant pomegranate tree afternoon childhood window house cat girl illustration
    My Childhood
    Friends-03 cartoon flower mouse elephant animal character illustration
    • Illustration
  • Frannnk

    Frannnk

    Beijing, China

    Drifting bottle order reward drifting bottle app color radesign rdd ui design
    Page radesign rdd blue web ui design
    Landing page web clean radesign rdd ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ben

    Ben

    Beijing, China

    Digital asset trading platform — Components wallet tradition digitalart product design dashboad ethereum bitcoin agency dark mode component shadow course artworking branding account finance vector uiux design illustration
    Digital asset trading platform — Components illustration design uiux vector finance account branding artworking course shadow component dark mode agency bitcoin ethereum dashboad product design digitalart tradition wallet
    Digital asset trading platform - Collection wallet tradition digitalart product design dashboad ethereum bitcoin agency dark mode shadow course uiux branding account finance mobile ui artworking vector ux
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • ihatter

    ihatter

    Beijing

    icon practice app icon ui
    Real-time bus mini program ux illustration illustrator icon app design ui
    Daily Life illustration illustrator design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.