Hire designers in Charleston, SC

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 28 designers in Charleston, SC available for hire

  • Paul Dunbar

    Paul Dunbar

    Charleston S.C.

    Remote Control someone animate these for me bitovi remote jobs bright colors playful type flat swiss dutch illustration branding graphic design experimental design kinetic type organic shapes graidents advertising
    Black Gold sleek swiss minimal modern logo texture shapes organic blobs mercury faux 3d illustration branding
    Mercury Brand_01 bitovi identity system sleek modern black and white crypto technology web design liquid metal illustration branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Chelsea Burkett

    Chelsea Burkett

    Charleston, South Carolina

    Appalachian Explorer Tee north carolina nature camping outdoors fishing mountain fresco illustration merch youtuber branding youtube design
    Wild Fly Productions Spring Merch Badge youtube fishing outdoor merch merchandise graphic design
    WildFern plant illustration branding merch illustration stickersheet houseplant hobbyist youtube houseplants plants
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Josh Capeder

    Josh Capeder

    Charleston, SC

    How Great Thou Art vinyl record star album music christian god tell mountains
    Come Thou Fount cd vinyl album music cowork christian hymn valley field stars moon
    Cookbook icons pt. 2 winter mint meal table kitchen juice smoothie blender plate knife fork stove
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Gumbo Design Co.

    Gumbo Design Co.

    Charleston

    TruckYou logo foodie togo delivery truck delivery app foodtruck restuarant food food trucks branding logo food truck
    Homesick Housewares Badge decor interiors interior design sticker house logo branding vintage badge housewares homesick
    Homesick Housewares Brandiing logo branding market decor vintage housewares homesick
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Ryan Meloy

    Ryan Meloy

    Charleston, SC

    Avant Sans — Variable Font Play foundry font foundry font family font design font after effects animated typography animated typeface typography variable type variable fonts variable font variable
    Avant Foundry & Avant Sans Launch stub ticket tyepface minimal flat typeface design typography font family sanserif variable typeface variable variable font
    Hoth Snowspeeders – Join The Rebellion – May the 4th be with you typeface design variable variable font poster sanserif typography illustration propaganda star wars
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jude Shiflett

    Jude Shiflett

    Charleston, SC

    Mosaic Address Tile elegant charleston mosaic tile custom lettering typography brand identity inn address logomark logo 0 2
    High Hampton Reject | Paint Swash resort club smoky mountains paint swash logo north carolina logo lockup primary logo mountain
    Jackson County | Ale Trail Illustration Set bottles mug flight six pack barrel drinking map icons tourism county duotone ale trail beer icon set illustraion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alan Spears

    Alan Spears

    Charleston

    Icon Set figma icon set icon
    StriVectin IV makeup mobile checkout mobile website shopify beauty products beauty responsive website ecommerce ui design
    StriVectin III shopify web design uiux ui responsive website ecommerce ui design blog post feed skins content magazine blog
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • J.

    J.

    Charleston, SC

    Saturday Satan, Sunday Saint graphic design art saint devil country music country vector illustration design art illustrator texture vector art illustration graphic vector design
    The Pits 2020 illustration art typography vintage textures grit earth typedesign type distressed vector illustration design art texture illustrator vector art illustration graphic vector design
    Midnight in Montgomery midnight bus music country tshirt art tshirt vintage vector illustration design art illustrator texture vector art illustration graphic vector design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Maryanna Reed

    Maryanna Reed

    Charleston, SC

    Travel Icons vector rounded simple travel icon design iconography icons pack icons set iconset icons icon sketch design
    Coffee Site Redesign minimalist store ecommerce minimal coffee redesign home page homepage uidesign ui web design sketch
    Daily UI - Landing Page dailyui 003 space landing page landing web design uidesign ui mockup dailyui sketch design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • TeeJay Zajac

    TeeJay Zajac

    Charleston, SC

    2020 Vision gif animated gif 2020 design cry sad 2020 trends 2020
    Daily Quarantine Week 10 quarantine covid-19 coronavirus digital art illustration graphic design
    Daily Quarantine Week 9 quarantine illustration covid-19 coronavirus digital art graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • David B. Waters

    David B. Waters

    Charleston, SC

    Bolt Logo Animation lightning bolt after effects animation logo
    Desktop brutalist portfolio
    bridge charleston bridge
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.