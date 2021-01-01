Hire designers in Canada

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,576 designers in Canada available for hire

  • Kevin Moran

    Kevin Moran

    Toronto

    Icons, Icons, Icons (again...) icons navigation toronto tech calculator kira green bank lock key suitcase
    Album Cover Art pastels cactus planet watch artwork monoline vector music art album
    Digital Document Review document paper globe compass dna toronto tech
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Brook Wells

    Brook Wells

    Vancouver, Canada

    I'll Remain Under Our Antique Sky deer digital illustration digitalart digital painting photoshop illustraion family
    Our Secret Place deer photoshop illustration
    Bad Moon Rising abstract art abstract animation styleframe photoshop
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jessie Maisonneuve

    Jessie Maisonneuve

    Canada > Ottawa, On

    -Running with the Bull- vintage western bull vector typography design illustration branding logo
    What Next skull vector typography doodle design logo illustration
    Cheese Louise rat vector drawing typography doodle illustration graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Andres Gonzalez

    Andres Gonzalez

    Montreal

    ᄃYBΣЯƬЯЦᄃK 🔴🚀 editorial electric car cyber truck graphic design project x dribbble invite sale prints ilustracion flat graphic design vector illustration mars truck elon musk elon tesla cybertruck
    Spring is here! 🌱 spring season season springtime gardener greenhouse garden gardening roses flowers spring character design modern icon ilustracion flat graphic design vector illustration
    Copies copies 📄 copy copies office printing press printer paper photocopy printing services printing design printing character design modern ilustracion flat graphic design vector illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ali Zafar Iqbal

    Ali Zafar Iqbal

    Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Archived chronicles brutalisim publishing sharing streamapp naturalux touch app tablet gaming twitch live streaming streaming design animation adobe xd motion design minimal ui ux
    Revelations brutalism engine scifi enviroment rendering c4d interactiondesign portfolio components ux motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
    Rooted Formalities engine dashboard onboarding splash screen minimalisim minimalistic minimal colorful render blender c4d figma adobe xd branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Paul Lapkin

    Paul Lapkin

    Toronto, Canada

    The King of LA base and bloom typography type album branding editorial poster print ui design grid photography gradient psychedelic nba basketball los angeles lakers los angeles lebron james sports
    Junipurr Mobile Cards grid web design ecommerce product page gold jewelry junipurr art direction branding logo dark interface landing website design ux ui
    Junipurr Logo 2020 wordmark space moon illustration design symbol icon vector branding logo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Abo

    Abo

    Toronto , Canada

    CIP KIA Laning Page unique ui booking book rent room airbnb picture uidesign web desktop design ui design gold black landing page landing hotel reserve airport
    CIP KIA Laning Page flight airline airport ui design app design uniqe black desktop uidesign ui rent room reservation hotel reserve airbnb landing
    Bank Accounts logo web ui ui design landing design uidesign desktop inspireation light panel fintech finance bank account account dashboard
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Marina Verdú

    Marina Verdú

    Ottawa, Canada

    Our endless search for patterns illustrations characters character design blog shopify ui body procreate design ui illustration path patters editorial illustration editorial medium article digital illustration
    Designing for invisible UX pattern design characterdesign webdesign ui element body character media medium ux ui procreate digital illustration
    Black lives matter collaboration lettering live hands procreate 2020 blacklivesmatter black digital illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • 𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

    𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

    vancouver, bc

    squishy flower procreate floral abstract pink flower illustration graphic flat illustrator color vector minimal
    Moonroof Animation analytics django animation illustration flat illustrator vector minimal
    Moonroof web design mobile type dashboard django data minimal user interface ui typography branding design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Alexis Doreau 🤘

    Alexis Doreau 🤘

    Montréal, Canada

    Lottie animation for hero section - Day & Night landscape ✨ day lake night landscape lottie webdesign web ui motion illustration animation
    Double-click to add to favorites ❤️ ui illustration motion uianimation love favorite like lottie mobile animation
    Color Cube - 3D Loading (Lottie) page loading blender cube lottie 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Rez Felix

    Rez Felix

    Canada

    Flat Character Illustration - Website Development cartoon flat vector boy brand identity branding illustration rezfelix html java php css develop coding develop illustration coding illustration character design characterdesign character illustraion
    Ecommerce Illustration clothes shop clothes colorful illustration basket illustration package ecommerce website shopping app ecommerce app girl brand identity brand design branding design illustration katsu studio rezfelix shopping shop ecommerce
    Hosting Website Design hosting website website concept uxdesign wordpress themeforest theme for wordpress branding ux ui rezfelix website website design web design webdesign landingpage theme theme design hosting service hosting host
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.