Hire designers in Canada
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 1,576 designers in Canada available for hire
-
Kevin Moran
Toronto
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
-
Brook Wells
Vancouver, Canada
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Jessie Maisonneuve
Canada > Ottawa, On
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Web Design
-
Andres Gonzalez
Montreal
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Ali Zafar Iqbal
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Paul Lapkin
Toronto, Canada
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Abo
Toronto , Canada
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Marina Verdú
Ottawa, Canada
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊
vancouver, bc
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Alexis Doreau 🤘
Montréal, Canada
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Rez Felix
Canada
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.