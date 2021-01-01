Hire designers in Cairo

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 450 designers in Cairo available for hire

  • Kareem Magdi

    Kareem Magdi

    Cairo, Egypt

    Arabian Horse sharp lines strokes bold elegant thick lines symbol branding arabian arabic horse minimal luxury geometric logo mark
    Arabic Horse icon badge thick lines luxury elegant bold arabic horse branding symbol mark logo geometric minimal
    Soori Cyberpunk Dribbble neon night vibrant blender b3d 3d artist 3d illustration egypt shawarma cyberpunk isometric isometric illustration lowpoly low poly
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • mai mousa

    mai mousa

    Cairo, Egypt

    Mirshaky logo aiga aigaeyeondesign cosmeticsbranding logodesigner graphicindex designagency visualgraphics branddesign logobranding brandidentity adobecreativecloud adobeindesign behance branding adobe
    36 days of type 2021 boldmark illustration lettering typeinspire letters boldtypography negativespace typeinspiration boldfont 36dot 36daysoftype
    9 + kick star/ball 365typefaces kickstarter kickball football ball nine mark number nine nine letter boldtypography letters typeinspire negativespace bold boldfont 36dot logo 36daysoftype
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • ِAshraf Omran

    ِAshraf Omran

    Cairo, Egypt

    noon Splash Concept graphic design app android ios design motion graphics branding logo illustration animation interface ui
    watch UI Components 2 isometric design watchos typography minimal illustration android ios app animation design interface ui
    Smart Watch UI components component library components watch isometric branding illustration icon android ios app animation design interface ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • amera gaballa

    amera gaballa

    cairo ,egypt

    egg plate vector design isometric art isometric icons icon olive egg branding ui abstract 2d illustration flat
    milk icon vector icon artdirection ui cow glass milk farm isometric art branding 2d abstract illustration flat
    Girl
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • youssef ibrahim

    youssef ibrahim

    cairo

    Webeule Logo Design design de graphic design ui branding logo ai
    Ramadan Arabic Typography | Collection islamic art islamicart islamic islam calligraphy artist calligraphy typographic typogaphy typo type arabic calligraphy arabic typography arabic logo arabic arab ramadan mubarak ramadan kareem ramadhan ramazan ramadan
    Ramadan Arabic Typography | Collection calligraphy typography illustration art ai islamic calligraphy islamic art islamicart islamic islam arabic calligraphy arabic typography arabic logo arabic arab ramadan mubarak ramadan kareem ramadhan ramazan ramadan
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • khaled hosney

    khaled hosney

    egypt cairo

    Star Icons Sketches sketch logos creative graphicdesgn icon star
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Muhamed Khiaal

    Muhamed Khiaal

    Cairo, Egypt

    Task Management map direction in check visits systems managment manage task ios app system management information experience design ux ui
    HR Management System | Dashboard User Interface progress setup side menu dashboad toast actions calender check in leaves payroll resources human system managment employees ux ui
    Exam Results student work details table submission submit toast student student project teachers students uiux system education learning management information experience design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ahmed Elminshawy

    Ahmed Elminshawy

    Cairo - Egypt

    Bug Squads Logo vector identity icon illustration design logo branding
    Olivea Logo Concept branding design logodesign typography illustration identity logo design branding
    Eyes "Collage art" wallpaper colors typography texture collageart collage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Youssef Wilson

    Youssef Wilson

    Cairo, Egypt

    Working from Home - Instabug meet cat instabug stay safe stayhome corona covid19 editorial blue character cloud mobile branding vector illustration
    Instabug - Real-TimeContextualInsights tech development interaction interface mobile app real-time insights insightful actionable mobile feedback contextual progressive disruptive enterprise vector branding editorial illustration blue
    Instabug Rebranding - Final lightning feedback surveys bug rebranding quality mobile app blue logo branding branding concept brand design brand identity fast motion layers app insightful progressive actionable
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Hams

    Hams

    Cairo, Egypt

    Practice on animation principles animation principles smear face 2d animation aftereffects character animation
    Tweeting Bird ribbits fruit tree brid after effect illustration aftereffects animation
    run cycle rigging motiongraphics cycles running run cycle aftereffects illustration 2d animation character animation animation
    • Animation
  • Ahmed Alsagheer

    Ahmed Alsagheer

    Cairo, Egypt

    Fantasy Tree modeling cinema 4d 3d motion design motion art motion
    The life behind emojis traditional animation frame by frame framebyframe adobe animate after effects motion motion graphic motion designer motion design motion art 2d animation
    Black Lives Matter illustraion illustrator animator animagic artwork art motion graphic motion designer motion design motion motion art after effects 2d animation 2d lottiefiles bodymovin animation blacklivesmatter
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

