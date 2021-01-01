Hire designers in Bulgaria

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 218 designers in Bulgaria available for hire

  • Omnium

    Omnium

    Sofia, Bulgaria

    Sales mark arrow process brandidentity logo design crm sales brand identity mark minimal design branding logo
    rabbit.io icon r money finance payments rabbit fintech blockchain wallet crypto logo design brand identity mark minimal design branding logo
    rabbit.io icon startup money coin blockchain payments wallet crypto rabbit logo animal logo rabbit brand identity logo design brand identity mark minimal design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Mila Spasova

    Mila Spasova

    Sofia, Bulgaria

    We've got your car covered home house driver driving car stroke lineart line insurance ux ui flat drawing character vector illustration
    Sweaty Summer Stickers ocean adult fun crab octopus fish starfish summer icon set set stickers icon cartoon character design sticker texture drawing character vector illustration
    Don't scratch my car! cute hug driving man character design cartoon funny dinosaur insurance car procreate texture drawing character vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Lucid Eve

    Lucid Eve

    Bulgaria

    Amazónica hot wild jungle design photoshop procreate girl texture illustration character
    ✺ Sun Bath ✺ sunrise illustration texture hat character wheat butterfly chill gold field couple sunset sun
    Krishna's Flute 🧬 illustration minimal procreate character prince tender love lotus hindi musician dna music flute
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • spovv

    spovv

    Bulgaria

    Explore adventure friends cat bear explore sketchbook sketch cartoon drawing illustration spovv characterdesign fun character
    Explore stubborn top friends donkey explore sketchbook sketch cartoon illustration spovv characterdesign fun character
    Explore friends adventure goat sketchbook process sketch cartoon illustration spovv characterdesign fun character
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Denislav Jeliazkov

    Denislav Jeliazkov

    Burgas, Bulgaria

    UI Learn Landing Page freebie prototype ios mobile app web ux ui design course free
    Meeting Notes App simple clean principle minimal ios sketch app design ux ui
    Find Experts Near You - Market Spy user interface ui design clean principle minimal sketch app design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Figen Demireva

    Figen Demireva

    Plovdiv, Bulgaria

    MasterClass | Editorial Illustration for Workbook 02 masterclass vector illustratin book illustration magazie illlustration book cover print design morning cozy forest countryside couple couple illlustration editorial illustration editorial design architecture building art illustration graphic design artwork
    MasterClass | Editorial Illustration for Workbook bookcoverdesign chapter opener editorial illustration editorial art morning cityscape course buildings landscape bookillustration editorialillustration masterclass art direction vector design illustrator art illustration graphic design artwork
    Soul Poetry piano vector art editorial magazine cover article illustration aesthetic illustration cover design print design editorial design editorial illustration book cover art direction inspiration vector design illustrator art illustration graphic design artwork
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Blagovesta Obretenova

    Blagovesta Obretenova

    Sofia, Bulgaria

    TopDoc Insurance Illustration 2d graphic design facebook drawing art doctor medicine social media uxui ux insurance design character illustration
    Twisted family web minimal flat textures family characters 2d clean pink illustration procreate design art drawing
    Illustrated Coffee Package Travel Blend 3d clean idenity branding brand mockup pouch cafe coffee design package design product design product package
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • atanas giew

    atanas giew

    Sofia Bulgaria

    Letter mark C ux symbol logotype branding concept brand design branding c letter c mark after effects app design logo atanas giew lottie motion animation application loader ui app
    Algo Capital Animation typography giew atanas giew calligraphy and lettering artist lettermark lettering logo office motiongraphics motion kinetic type kinetic typography kinetictypography kinetictype kinetic calligraphy logo letters mural logotype animation lettering
    Launchlabs | Space Design atanas giew editorial key visual motion typography motion kinetictype kinetic typography kinetictypography kinetic type kinetic 3d lettering motion design letters animation thinking design thinking sprint design space
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • AleksMorales

    AleksMorales

    Europe, Bulgaria

    E-Commerce UI uix product ui product e-commerce ecommerce branding logo illustration sketchapp app uix uidesign design sketch ui
    UI Crypto Wallet crypto dashboard dashboard product design branding logo illustration sketchapp uix app uidesign design sketch ui
    Fortnite seasons search app figma design figma designers game designer game design ux designer uxdesign ux design ux ui productdesign products product design product uixu ui ux uidesign ui design uixdesign uix ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Ilarion Ananiev Graphic Design & Illustration

    Ilarion Ananiev Graphic Design & Illustration

    Varna | Bulgaria

    DESIGN TO THE MX logo type 2.5d illustration simple shape mark simple letters illustration family selection branding style guide bright exploration visual brand vector logomark design logos logofolio geometric logo identity icon
    Dribbble Ice Cream Charm Concept by Ilarion Ananiev ilarionananiev ilarion ananiev logo type 2.5d illustration color combinations font simple shape mark simple letters illustration vector logomark design logos logofolio geometric logo identity icon
    Design For Good Face Mask Challenge isometric shape mark color combinations font simple shape mark simple letters illustration family selection branding style guide bright vector logomark design logos logofolio geometric logo identity icon exploration visual brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Milena Trifonova

    Milena Trifonova

    Sofia, Bulgaria

    Online Shopping | Illustration illustration ui ux vx ui illustration online online shopping shopping online shop seo google google search girl modern clean minimal store clothes fashion fashion app
    Fire Character | Warm-up Illustration bulgaria illustration warm texture outside winter character bonfire fireplace fire warm up warmup
    Life Matters | Illustration Practice bulgaria matters life warmup practice study texture bird jungle vines illustraion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

