Hire designers in Brussels

Viewing 11 out of 90 designers in Brussels available for hire

  • Ann-Sophie De Steur

    Ann-Sophie De Steur

    Ghent

    Troy cityscape city cityscape skyline cartoon mid century modern design architecture illustrator minimalist texture illustration vector
    Vive la France :) logo design illustrator minimalist texture illustration vector paris france
    Conversation Pit futurism retro interior design architecture illustrator minimalist texture illustration vector
    • Illustration
  • Ruben Daems (.com)

    Ruben Daems (.com)

    Antwerp

    Online Construction Store - Logo design graphic design designer vector mark identity brand branding design logo grid building logo construction logo logo design supplies building building supplies construction store online store
    Meet Kevin - logo concept california investment letterlogo identity brand designer branding design logo logo design youtuber meet kevin
    S + Star - Logo Design lettertype monogram vector identity mark ui illustration brand designer design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Simon

    Simon

    Antwerp

    Lord of the flies illustration pig jungle survive palmtrees painted brushed purple orange red textured illustration ui sunset island kid lord of the flies book
    Digital writing and selling bookshop book write night dark plant sell share edit books charachter desk online digital
    Library illustration design red textured blue illustration character ui texture paper app library bookshelf bookstore books
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sam Buydens

    Sam Buydens

    Brussels

    CPlayU webdesign wacky joy fun tech kid design ux animation motion graphics 3d
    War Museum style and feel exploration design webdesign grim animated poetry war museum exposition exploration
    Playful icons cont. icon design playful content icon vector design illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Dries De Schepper

    Dries De Schepper

    Brussels

    Daily UI #019 • Leaderboard goal ranking leaderboard interaction design interactiondesign interaction rotato product design productdesign football daily ui 019 daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge uidesign animation design daily ui dailyui ui
    Daily UI #018 • Analytics Chart dailyuichallenge ui design product design productdesign apple watch counter analytics heartbeat heart figma design figma animation design daily ui dailyui ui
    Daily UI #017 • Email Receipt daily ui 017 proxima nova proximanova order mail uidesign ui design shipping logitech dailyuichallenge email design email receipt email design daily ui dailyui ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Baptiste

    Baptiste

    Belgique

    LessMeeting App web design product reminder planning agenda managment manager calendar app ux appointment schedule meeting web app ui ui design desktop
    App Roadmap backlog feedbacks feedback cards product card todolist drag and drop ui design stories kanban app roadmap trello todo task management management app managment task list tasks task
    Accountable App branding web design product design mobile ui ux app ios app finance app finance financing banking app banking ios colorful minimal
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Denys Schelfhaut

    Denys Schelfhaut

    Brussels, Belgium

    Magazine Web Layout | Daily exploration #2 editorial layout serif fonts serif font photography minimal uidesign cover ux ui interface fashion magazine editorial
    Ruthless Magazine | Daily exploration #1 magazine cover photography issue cover design typography minimal fashion magazine cover
    Webshop layout concept ui design layout interface ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nico Lono

    Nico Lono

    Brussels, Belgium

    Blanche | 1,2, Miss You x new single post flowers music minimalistic minimal minimalist minimalism lines instagram brown blue graphic grain cover blanche belgium banner artwork artist abstract
    Still Image Animation | Blanche | Fences x new single belgium socials plant plants music minimalistic minimal minimalist minimalism lines instagram orange graphic grain cover blanche post artwork artist abstract
    Blanche | Empire x new single instagram post socials green plants lines cover banner abstract blanche belgium artist music grain minimalistic minimalist minimalism graphic artwork
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Gilles Verschuere

    Gilles Verschuere

    Ghent, Belgium

    Zeus - Logo Design logo type logo grid grid logo mythology logotype design wordmark logo wordmark logotype custom type lightning bolt lightning logo purple purple logo greek gods greek mythology greek god olympian zeus logo design logo
    Hero Image • Font Aglaia Regular product page design greece web design webdesign elegant graceful myth mythological mythology hero image hero section typography promo interface cover product design landing page ui
    Hero Image • Font Aglaia Hairline ui guide travel greece santorini ui design product page landing page product design cover interface promo typography hero section hero image
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ramzi Salem

    Ramzi Salem

    Brussels, Belgium

    GitPro | UX/UI Design ux research design system design minimal vector branding clean flat brand app web ux ui
    GitPro | UX/UI Design identity branding illustration vector clean app web design flat ui ux
    Optimy | UX/UI Design identity brand typography flat app web ux ui design clean
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ahmet Altintas

    Ahmet Altintas

    Brussels, Belgium

    Christmas Party website design aftereffects interface design adobe xd 3d artist interface web ux ui design
    Apple AirTags 🍏 website design animation aftereffects interface design adobe xd interface web ux ui design
    Hand-Sewn ✂️ branding interface design aftereffects website design adobe xd interface web ux ui design
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

