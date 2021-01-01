Hire designers in Brooklyn, NY

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Bogdan Nikitin

    Bogdan Nikitin

    New York City, NY

    Property Marketplace Mobile sell house responsive marketplace real estate property market mobile sketch design ui ux
    Property Marketplace Dashboard investors homeowner real estate house property marketplace dashboard sketch design ui ux
    Covid-19 Self-Assessment App healthcare corona virus symptoms tracker coronavirus medical app mobile app mobile design covid covid19 health app health app ios sketch design ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Robert Mayer

    Robert Mayer

    New York City

    Paved – About page homepage landing marketing about company website email saas newsletter
    Paved – Landing Page promotion promo marketing newsleetter email advertisers cards landing saas
    Paved – Advertisers Landing Page marketing email advertising pipeline workflow scheme saas landing
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Anatoliy

    Anatoliy

    New York City, NY

    Just Bet | Online Game Platform design ui ux dash board web design website online pokerslot gambling game sketch illustration lottery pocker online casino betting bet icons branding web app
    Stories for Instagram | Ios App Design ux ui templates popular shot stories sketch mobile app ios instagram icons frames editing dribbble design minimalistic clean app
    Just Bet | Online Pocker Landing Page design ui ux web design web website online pokerslot gambling game sketch illustration lottery pocker online casino betting bet icons branding app
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Lay

    Lay

    New York, US

    T-shirts Online Store online store ecommerce clothing mobile app fashion app online shop anime
    Crypto Wallet Banking App fintech finance app mobile design crypto currency online banking investment app bitcoin wallet crypto crypto wallet
    The Furniture E-commerce App 3d minimalist table chair product design property app mobile ios clean furniture app furniture store ecommerce shop e-commerce design item card
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Nick

    Nick

    New York

    Motion Stacks Logo
    Saturn Branding
    ScholarMe Logo
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Tsuriel ☰

    Tsuriel ☰

    Brooklyn, NY

    Snapchat Logo Animation sharp vecotr illustrator rig cloth frame by frame fbf 3d c4d cinema4d animation logo snapchat
    Julian Edelman JE11 design helmet design helmet 11 patriots nfl football procreate illustration
    Happy New Year! 2020 animation photoshop fireworks hands frame by frame animation fbf frame by frame 2019 2020
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Max Shkret

    Max Shkret

    New York

    character design animation 3d design concept c4d illustration
    some design illustration 3dsmax 3d
    dog 3dsmax illustration 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Christopher Caldwell

    Christopher Caldwell

    New York City

    cosmic type design type lettering design typography
    ZINC type lettering design illustration typography
    Mama's Sauce graphics type lettering typogaphy lettering art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Meeta Panesar

    Meeta Panesar

    New York City

    36 Days of Type: C c4d 36daysoftype animation motion shapes color illustration
    36 Days of Type : B 3d shapes c4d b 36daysoftype motion color illustration
    36Days of Type : A character cinema4d c4d a 36daysoftype animation motion illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mehdi Bagheri

    Mehdi Bagheri

    New York, USA

    The placetoken nft marketplace hero header design web typography clean minimal web design hero header cryptocurrency ethereum platform exploration ux ui header hero art crypto art crypto landing page website nft
    The placetoken nft marketplace app design ux design crypto art cryptocurrency token nft art auction app auction nft ethereum eth ui design ui crypto trade mobile app mobile dark mode ios bitcoin nft app
    The melurr finance management components design finance money management platform clean dashboard panel admin chart interface melurr dark mode navigation sidebar ux ui app concept minimal components analytics
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Kiran Uk

    Kiran Uk

    New York City, NY

    Hipe mark letter mark symbol pqurstuvwxyz abcdefhijklmno technology run athletics fast moving running logo h mark h logo minimalistic logo creative brand identity branding sports logo abstract
    Lettermarks 2021 mark symbol icons collections minimalistic illustration identity brand identity letter mark letter logos minimal designer brand mark branding creative logo mark logo abstact pqurstuvwxyz abcdefghijklmno
    Oasis branding mark graphic design design illustration identity mark symbol letter mark designer freelance unity group community o mark o logo brand identity branding creative logo abstract
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

