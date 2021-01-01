Hire designers in Brighton

Viewing 11 out of 1,030 designers in Brighton available for hire

  Oli Lisher

    Oli Lisher

    Sussex, UK

    3d experiment city blender3d
    3d Donut donut blender 3d
    Leaptree illustrations web design logo branding illustration leaptree
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  Jack Bingham

    Jack Bingham

    England, UK

    Time Scrubbing + Groups iphone apple ux share clock app product design ios ui
    Time Zone Pro on Product Hunt apple card ux share clock app product design ios ui product hunt
    Time Zone Pro is Live! world flags contacts clock time zone mac iphone apple app store uiux ui macos ios app
    • Product Design
  Digimortal

    Digimortal

    Home

    3D Collection: Sports Vol. 5 lucky match 777 slot best cash money ticket coupon ok close casino sport gambling blender cycles icons illustration graphic design 3d
    3D Collection: Sports Vol. 4 lucky gambling lottery ball bones dice play game message dota whistle time black yellow icons sport 3dart cycles blender 3d
    3D Collection: Sports Vol. 3 fire gotit ok knicks win cup chips camera web live gambling casino bonus gift illustration icons 3dart blender cycles 3d
    • Illustration
  ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

    ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

    London

    Merci! print geometric hand lettering lettering procreate illustration greeting card merci thank you
    Welcome to the Zoo Sticker Pack hand lettering vector pet boop animals zoo procreate lettering stickers
    Creative block sticker pack tech old frame by frame animation illustration photography collage work videocall old school futuristic retro character hypnotize stickers
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  NestStrix

    NestStrix

    London, UK

    Music Game App icon ux ios music design quiz competition app rock guitar song achievement game art playlist dance challenge achievements skeuomorphism
    Solitaire blue gradient mobile glass ios ux application app ui level stars screen design game card classic gui
    Racing Game app application gui tuning wheel race nitrogen medicine victory win screen art game design interface rocket car racing
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  Robert Anderson

    Robert Anderson

    West Sussex

    Nova — Bonfide EP [IFS027] print cover art album art supernova nova space digital design digital art abstract record vinyl typography geometric graphic design music illustration
    Nova — Bonfide EP [IFS027] space supernova nova music design cover art album art record vinyl print digital design digital art detail textured abstract linework geometric graphic design music illustration
    Nova — Bonfide EP [IFS027] typography supernova nova space digital design digital art soundwave bass music dubstep icon design vector abstract geometric graphic design music linework illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Roy Smith

    Roy Smith

    London, UK

    Reset cartoon president biden unity procreate illustration truck trump
    Miami Beach Condo Painters hotel holiday vacation building florida tropical miami condo pink vector isometric
    Mind the Gap illustration isometric underground subway train mind the gap google
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  Balraj

    Balraj

    London, UK

    CodeSignal Redesign icon design icon webdesign brand identity branding design minimal redesign branding rebranding codesginal app design logo icons sketch ui
    Plexicle iOS Game – Free Download interaction collision basic quick short kill-time simple competitive high score obstacles never-ending 2d pufferfish asteroids blackhole ghosts spaceship space hyper casual plexicle
    Nik3D VR icons nike shoes ar cube analytics stats 3d ui app mobile nike air jordans nike air futuristic sketch design vr nike3d
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Joel

    Joel

    Portsmouth, UK

    Lovebug | Homepage Concept shopify store kibble cats illustration e-commerce shopify cat food webpage header ui ux website design web design website homepage
    Benny Gold (2/2) | Homepage Concept streetwear portfolio benny gold minimal webpage header ui ux website design web design website homepage
    Benny Gold (1/2) | About & Menu about page benny gold portfolio navigation burger menu ui ux website design web design menu about website homepage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  William Small

    William Small

    Petersfield, United Kingdom

    Nike - Timeline nike air max timeline branding clean webdesign web ux ui typography design art direction nike
    V&A - The Renaissance Collection identity branding clean webdesign web ux ui typography design art direction
    V&A - The Renaissance Collection clean webdesign ux ui typography design art direction concept web print the renaissance collection renaissance vna
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  Dimitar Ivov

    Dimitar Ivov

    London, UK

    Landing page - Note management SaaS with Jira, Gmail integration web software integration management landing page website
    Insurance Dashboard and Figma Design System design system figma web application insurance dashboard
    Mediweb Medical Sodtware And Healthcare Web Dashboard dashboard design dasboard ui-ux dentistry healthcare medical design hospital health app dentist doctor saas health care medical care medical
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

