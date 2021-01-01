Hire designers in Brazil

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Lucas Fields

    São Paulo, Brazil

    Isora GRC Unused Concept minimalist analysis check mark check connection abstract saas app technology data tech icon symbol mark branding identity brand design logo
    GOCCO Wordmark construction grids grid cafe coffee minimalist letterform lettermark typography type logotype wordmark branding identity brand design logo
    Top Fore Final Logo Design minimalist lettermark 4 t four flagstick fore golf icon mobile app branding identity brand design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Breno Bitencourt

    São Paulo, Brazil

    Cio da Terra Logo geometric facet editions petal red livros editora south continent america latin flower book branding publisher publishing terra cio logodesign logo
    Moment of Creativity Logo handmade crystal energy peace logo ornamental stone gem jewlery spirit chakra leaf simple organic yoga female artist art handcraft
    Dealing with ETH/NFT bitcoin token non fungible token logo dealing crypto exchange ethereal crypto wallet cryptocurrency app handshake holding hands deal blockchain cryptocurrency smart contract currency crypto ethereum eth
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Thunder Rockets

    São Paulo - BR

    Guerrilla Collective ux vector ui logo fun color design character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
    🚬🍁 ux vector ui logo design color fun character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
    Dribbble ux vector ui logo design color fun character illustration brazil sao paulo thunder rockets
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Roberlan Borges Paresqui

    Brazil

    FUNK YOU - FUNKSYCHEDELIC typography lettering vector vintage design retro african black women illustration groovy vinyl disc poster groove funky fro afro funk
    Apparel and poster design design vector cannabis art surrealism retro cannabis vintage apparel illustration poster bear animal
    Friday Bomb typography lettering fire cigarette smoking art psychedelic surrealism illustration poster retro vintage friday
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Guilherme Kerber

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Twire - esports insights csgo competitive tournaments statistics pubg interface gaming game esports website webdesign ui
    Header exploration for Maxable build builders city houses website designer header architecture website light architecture interior design house
    Gamecenter App - Gamercraft gaming game dark esports ui webdesign tournament tournaments gamecenter league of legends csgo dota esport games
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Moinul Ahsan

    Brazil

    MarketProphet Dashboard animatedgif ai dashboard dark dashboard ui interaction video line chart ui table chart illustration ui ux trading app dashboard
    AI Website Design landing creative design typography artificialintelligence ai website design website design ui ux website illustration header webdesign
    Synchromedics Job Portal b2c saas b2b employer management ratings meter clinic management webdesign web design jobs portal medical app webapp analytics illustration table chart dashboard ui ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Pablo Peiker

    Brazil

    Pirarucu - The giant fish of the Amazon arapaima fauna brasileira fauna brazilian fauna amazon amazon river amazonia illustrator flat illustration arte vetorial vector art fish peixe pirarocu
    Mapinguari monster design character design monster vector flat illustration upa style modern cartoon mithology lenda folclore brasileiro brazilian folklore folklore folclore
    Personal logo minimalist monoline logo
    • Illustration
  • Gui Zamarioli

    São Paulo, Brazil

    chipset infographic tech interaction interactive design illustrator isometric infographic illustration vector
    2021 pink texture magic mushroom new year 2021 character design illustrator illustration vector
    Breaskfast at Pablo's hero print breakfast food dog texture 2d character fun flat design illustrator illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Feitosa

    Brazil

    Astronaut station rocket space planet mars flat rig characteranimation flatdesign character design illustration aftereffects animation motion
    Teleportation clip rig flat characteranimation flatdesign character design illustration aftereffects animation motion
    Growing Mind brazil vector rubberhose duik bassel rig flat characteranimation flatdesign character design illustration aftereffects motion animation
    • Animation
  • Bruno Justo Pego

    Sao Paulo - Brazil

    Sticker for StickerSquid sticker stickers sticker design stickerspub illustration girl animation badge stickermule design coffee shop coffee sticker mule icons character vector happy design art art cute
    cars on a highway automobiles flat vector urban traffic vehicles vehicle high highway duotone green wheels wheel road car cars portfolio colours design illustration
    things in the house book bicycle inspiration mug square guitar clock music laptop glasses clothing camera joystick skate beauty ball house things thing illustration
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Juliana Custódio

    Ribeirão Preto - Brazil

    Grab your munchies 2d branding design burrito animation after effects illustration motion design motion graphics
    Packing Heat packing burrito animation 2d motion design after effects illustration motion graphics
    New burrito in town! burrito coolios after effects animation branding 2d illustration motion design motion graphics
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

