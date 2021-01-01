Hire designers in Bosnia And Herzegovina

  • Hamidic Kenan

    Hamidic Kenan

    Sarajevo

    Social Movie App people mobile ui red community social friends streaming cinema movie
    Sophia App people clean timesheet times work sophia tasks schedule management project light minimal ui app dashboard app dashboard
    Social Justice bold kids human people youth diversity inclusion justice social ui clean minimal
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Šefik Mujkić

    Šefik Mujkić

    Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina

    Luxury Real Estate Property Listing ux landing page abstract photography black architecture booking rental rent whitespace bold luxury design minimal ui website typography navigation homepage
    Luxury Property Rentals booking property listing white space branding ux management architecture photography landing page real estate luxury rental bold design website ui typography navigation homepage minimal
    Saray Residence Housing Website housing web app homepage architecture booking minimal real estate design system
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • inkyy

    inkyy

    Bosnia

    Fitness application design sport fit android application dark colorful app design mobile ui fitness
    Thinkmedia website design web purple fun light creative pink media playfuil colorful web design
    Chuckatext website design creative website web design website ui chat commnunication tlak speach
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Amar Cahtarevic

    Amar Cahtarevic

    Bosnia & Herzegovina

    Login freepik figma design streamline figmadesign figma webapp web app app web illustration user interface design ui design design web design user interface ui
    Social Dashboard - Sign up application web app app ux user experience ui design minimal web design web design user interface ui
    Social Dashboard - Home web app design ux user experience uiux design app web app web user interface design ui design web design user interface ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Enes Muharemovic

    Enes Muharemovic

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Workspace Landing Page minimal hero website header landing page mac computer productivity ui design 3d app app design creative blue webdesign purple design website ux uiux ui
    Curadoc medical dasboard 3d purple red blue mobileapp uxui cure medicine medical app admin desktop app application interface panel ui ui admin dashboard app web
    Dareco - Marketing Agency Landing Page corporate marketing app advertising agency advertisement digital agency creative angency marketing website digital marketing marketing website ux webdesign uiux blue ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Emin Belegić

    Emin Belegić

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    1x Dribbble Invite handdrawn drawing design illustration kawaii cute ball draft invite dribbble invite
    Virtual Reality | The Ocean illustration technology landing website uiux ui ocean man goggles vr virtual reality virtualreality business
    PS5 logotypes gaming console ps5 ps4 mark logotype icon logo branding playstation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Emrah Hadzisehic

    Emrah Hadzisehic

    Maglaj

    OK MAGLAJ | Bottle Design branding design poster graphic cartoon logo illustration botanical illustration team sport woleyball yellow brand bottle
    OK MAGLAJ | Team Bus woleyball yellow branding vector illustrator graphic cartoon logo design
    OK MAGLAJ | T-shirt Design tshirtdesign tshirt sports yellow sport woleyball vector branding illustrator graphic logo cartoon design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Eldin Herić

    Eldin Herić

    Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina

    Door.com Landing Page Website Design vector interaction concept ui purple landing page website illustration animation design
    Klix.ba 2013 Design bosnia design news frontpage webdesign news portal klix.ba klix
    Concept App for your Pet's health record illustration character animation interaction health dog pet iphone ios ui ux app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Emina Silajdžić

    Emina Silajdžić

    Sarajevo

    SQ logo branding logo design clean
    Hacker news redesign minimal icon typography ux ui responsive colour web challenge clean
    Logo design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Vahid Lupic

    Vahid Lupic

    Sarajevo

    Business Card logo design design visit card card
    EGV typography illustration logotype design vector brand logo design branding logo
    Login app login design login screen login page logo login login form ui design ux design ui ux app design app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Adnan Cranki

    Adnan Cranki

    Zavidovici

    Hustle292
    Scenelogo graphic logo graphicdesign
    Wellnes Logo vector design logodesign graphicdesign logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

