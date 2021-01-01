Hire designers in Bologna

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 64 designers in Bologna available for hire

  • Yasmin

    Yasmin

    Italy, Bologna

    Concept App for Students Dark Version designs uidesign tracker progress manager student school interaction minimalist design website ui ux app clean dribbble
    Concept for Students interaction prototyping parents teacher students class learning school design minimalist dribbble clean ux app ui
    Add to Cart Interaction clean food app minimalist restaurant interaction colors order dish meal cart food ux app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Andrea Puccini — epoch476

    Andrea Puccini — epoch476

    Bologna, ITALY

    476. Typo Exploration number orange white black exploration font design font cover poster typogaphy helvetica
    Strike first, strike hard, no mercy website noisy noise minimalism minimal karate kid karate filter ui filter distort cobrakai cobra brutalist design brutalism brutal
    It's not lame ass karate, it's Cobra Kai red yellow website noisy noise minimalism minimal karate kid karate filter ui filter distort cobrakai cobra brutalist design brutalism brutal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Silvia Sguotti

    Silvia Sguotti

    Bologna, Italy

    Sushi Alphabet adobe illustrator icon design vector illustration sushi typogaphy graphic design
    Golden Thoughts photoshop black white portrait design branding vector illustration adobe illustrator graphic design
    F*ck the system! anarchy traditional characterdesign watercolor sketch traditional art old woman fabercastell windsorandnewton foxes sketchbooks illustration art artbook
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • 3535

    3535

    Rovigo, Veneto, Italy

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rosanna Mezzanotte

    Rosanna Mezzanotte

    Bologna, Italy

    vlcsnap 2020 11 20 15h17m59s989 set design drawing videoclip music comic art characterdesign design illustration animation character
    CHARACTER DESIGN MERCURIO AND DIANA illustration comic art characterdesign character animation
    CHARACTER DESIGN DIANA 3 comic art illustration animation characterdesign character
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alberto Macherelli

    Alberto Macherelli

    Florence, Italy

    Hotel Property Management App user interface product design hotel app ui ui ux mobile design mobile app app design app figma ux design inspire design ui ui design
    Cooking app glassmorphism app ui cooking food app cooking app recipe food ui ux design inspiration mobile design app layout app design branding app ux design figma inspire design ui ui design
    Fishing App app ui fisherman fishing fish mobile app mobile ui design app product design uiux ui ux uidesign user interface interaction design app ui figma ux design inspire design ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nvard Yerkanian

    Nvard Yerkanian

    Venice, Italy

    Vava Khatchadourian armenian artist oxford university oxford genocide survivor genocide armenian genocide armenian armenia illustration
    Avedis Alabilikian armenian oxford oxford university genocide survivor genocide armenian genocide armenia illustration
    Soviet Modernism: Byurakan Observatory after Victor Hambardzumya soviet modernism soviet night sky planets stars space observatory byurakan architecture vector armenia illustration graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Simone "duman" Marinelli

    Simone "duman" Marinelli

    Florence

    GOOOD and Bad
    My grand father always said "nun ce pensa" noworry happy always raimbow love
    love bike rapha pedalare bike love
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Giulio

    Giulio

    Scandicci

    Procreate App Icon Concept apple app getcreativewithprocreate ipadpro procreate
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Francesco Luppi

    Francesco Luppi

    Modena, Italy

    EcoPanzeggiata - Applications social media design logo instagram stories instagram post facebook ads event branding ecology eco design branding
    EcoPanzeggiata - Fonts & Colors social media design logo instagram stories instagram post facebook ads event branding ecology eco design branding
    EcoPanzeggiata - Process
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ramazan Aliskhanov

    Ramazan Aliskhanov

    Modena

    YTransfer Logo logos web graphic design minimal logotype logo design icon flat figma branding design logo
    TSK building company logo logotype graphic design figma vector icon minimal branding design flat logo design uiux ui type logo tsk
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.