Hire designers in Bogotá

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Juan Fer ☄️

    Juan Fer ☄️

    Bogotá, Colombia

    Retorna © Cash Transfer Mobile App iphone x ios gif web transfers mobile bank product detail product design website banking finance bank animation interface design app ux ui
    Retorna © Cash Transfer Mobile App cash mobile app transfer transfer website banking finance bank design app ux ui
    Finance white label design system. design system component library components styleguide web interaction banking finance bank flat minimal animation interface design app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Leuro Studio

    Leuro Studio

    Bogota - Colombia.

    Waves Pack Design header homepage home uiux ui ux wave dark minimal landing design landing page landingpage landing product pack webdesign website web web app web design web ui
    Liquid Gradients Web Design pack 3d gradient ux ui uxui header design website design webdesign web design website header uidesign ux web
    Home Page Retail Pack pack design pack product webdesign landingpage poppins minimal website design ui ux web design web landing home page shapes
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sandra Leal

    Sandra Leal

    Bogotá D.C. Colombia

    Lingerie 2 lingerie black blue beauty adobe illustrator flat vector fashion women fashion illustration
    Women And Horses patterns white orange fashion illustration fashion lips blue women horses
    Women Red Coat lips red lips sunglasses fashion women flat black coat red fashion illustration
    • Illustration
  • Michelle Smiling

    Michelle Smiling

    Bogotá, Colombia

    Linggo App Design icon app cute character flat illustrator color design vector illustration
    Linggo App typography app flat color vector design illustration character mascot character mascot design logo cute blue octopus mascot
    ITIO Web Design vintage ipad mobile web we design illustrator color design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Carlos 👽

    Carlos 👽

    Bogotá - Colombia

    FamilyPlan App app family family design figma ios ux ui app
    Freebiesketch ux ui website figma sketch freebies
    Icon Podcast phone podcast branding logo illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Juan Manuel Sánchez Franco

    Juan Manuel Sánchez Franco

    Bogotá, Colombia

    fast vs slow dribble fantasy design character affinityphoto pencildog digital illustration illustration affinity affinitydesigner character design
    Skater rabbit bunny rabbit skater vector pencildog illustration affinity affinityphoto digital illustration character affinitydesigner character design
    gaming ducks dribble friendship affinitydesigner gaming digital illustration ducks character pencildog affinityphoto illustration affinity character design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Felipe Rosas Licht

    Felipe Rosas Licht

    Bogotá

    Spybee Website geospace geospatial data architecture construction geography ortographic web design adobe xd landing page yellow data analytics
    SpyBee Platform engineering geographic architectural visualization architectural design architecture dashboard platform yellow bee spy drone logo drones mapping map drone
    Sankey Diagram analysis bright big data artificial intelligence datagran saas analytics web traffic google analytics data behavioral data data visulization dataviz chart diagram
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ibrahim Curiel

    Ibrahim Curiel

    Bogota, Colombia

    Ana's Trade Logo Animation logoanimation logomotion motion trade motiondesign branding logo graphic design motion graphics animation
    Bounce Ball 2.0 bouncing rebound bounce ball aftereffects motion motion design motion graphics animation graphic graphic design design
    iCuriel Lettering RGB cinema4d animation design animated gif logosign sign logoletter logotype thisisnotafont type lettering typography branding aftereffects motion motion design motion graphics animation graphic graphic design design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Ranba

    Ranba

    Bogotá

    Character Dissection illustration 3d character character 3d art 3d
    Track C racing race orange cyan purple typography typo letter 36dyasoftype 3d art 3d illustration
    Letter A blender3d blender cinema 4d octanerender octane orange red cyan purple 3d artist illustration cinema4d typography 3d 36dayoftype 3d art letter
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gian Villarreal

    Gian Villarreal

    Bogotá, Colombia

    Avior Airlines UI Design colors graphic experience design uiuxdesign ux design interface interaction product design ui design
    Product Design & UI for Lux BCN trend development ui colors graphic design interface interaction design ux design ui design product design
    Take a Chance branding colors design graphic motion design animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • vadi

    vadi

    Bogota, Colombia

    sneakers social2 culture design style illustration digital versionvadi sneakers characterdesign vray color rendering modeling maxon cinema 3d
    France 98 versionvadi wordcup france98 futbol soccer culture digital illustration thierry henry
    cube culture style girl woman versionvadi chill character lofi digital illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

