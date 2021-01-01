Hire designers in Belfast

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 24 designers in Belfast available for hire

  • Inga Hampton

    Inga Hampton

    Belfast

    Pancakes cuecal foodie food illustration pancakes food illustration
    Donegal sunset sky mountains landscape forest adobe illustrator trees illustration
    Baby Yoda cue cuecalendar alien cute mandalorian starwars baby yoda illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Hannah Sharp

    Hannah Sharp

    Belfast

    Harvest Time gradient drawtober grain texture pumpkin grain october vegetables food harvest art illustration inktober
    Earl Grey liquid lemon affinity drink drawtober design vectorart texture illustration vector tea inktober
    Autumn Mushrooms mushrooms illustration art october drawtober inktober vector nature gradient orange mushroom design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Josh Whann

    Josh Whann

    Belfast

    Font Menu App product design desktop app typogaphy ux product fonts type
    Font List list navigation sidebar web app product design typogaphy desktop app ux product ui fonts brand type
    My Library folders organise sidebar navigation web app typogaphy ux product ui fonts brand type
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lorinda Nuzum

    Lorinda Nuzum

    Belfast, United Kingdom

    two mothers
    mother and son
    Mother illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Stephen McShannock

    Stephen McShannock

    Belfast, United Kingdom

    Foodcoma food mockup website minimal web app ux ui design illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Beth Shannon

    Beth Shannon

    Belfast, Northern Ireland

    Yoga flow app website illustration web figma meditation yoga app yoga app graphics branding ux ui typography design
    Collab - work chat concept chat work graphics branding web website ux ui typography design
    Figma redesign minimal app graphics branding website ux ui typography design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Chris Johnson

    Chris Johnson

    Belfast

    Animal Mark full hidden message hidden meaning exploration mark animal icon design vector branding illustration blue logo
    Animal Logo Mark Exploration wip rough linework hidden message animal procreate vector branding handdrawn sketch logo design brand logo mark
    Joshua framer chess game throwback messenger facebook bot ios coffeescript framerjs
    • Leadership
  • eimearcooney

    eimearcooney

    Belfast

    Treeny Interactive Website illustrator design branding illustration website web minimal ui experience design designeveryday
    fluffy letters lockdowndesign illustrator fluffy designeveryday typography typography art
    Logo Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Paige Boyd

    Paige Boyd

    Belfast

    Simplified Mobile Banking elderly users concept design illustration vector mock-up prototype ebanking banking mobile ux iconography ui design
    eBanking Sign Up UI registration sign up instructions onboarding vector minimal mobile banking ebanking iconography icon mockup ui design ux ui illustration
    Danske Bank eBanking Icons friends family money app date calendar money house mobile banking ebanking illustrator vector illustration iconography icons
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • A B D E S I G N S

    A B D E S I G N S

    Belfast

    Omni channel campaign for Virgin Media art director content design art direction social media omnichannel virgin media
    Website design for Nutrifix colourful logo design illustration art direction branding ui website
    Branding for nutrifix branding design art direction content design design colourful logo logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Iris Haggan

    Iris Haggan

    Belfast

    Audi Website Redesign Concept audi after effects figma concept ixdbelfast interaction interface website webdesign ux design uidesign ui dailyui
    Drive In Cinema Booking App digital dribbble qrcode black panther joker ticket darkmode drivein booking cinema ux graphic design designer design branding app design app uidesign ui dailyui
    Black Lives Matter uidesign uxdesign app appdesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.