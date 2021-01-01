Hire designers in Austria

  • Michal Skvarenina

    Michal Skvarenina

    Vienna, Austria

    Gaffa Website brutalist brutalism web theatre branding theater website readymag
    Gaffa Website brutalist design brutalist performance theater theatre web webdesign branding readymag website
    Gaffa Website readymag artistic ux ui websites website concept theater webdesign website
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Fill Ryabchikov

    Fill Ryabchikov

    Russia , Saint-P

    Keys vapor aesthetic retrofuturism illustration glow vector retrowave outrun airbrush 80s affinitydesigner futuristic neon
    Neon Heart futur digitalart cyberpunk retrofuturism glow vector retrowave affinitydesigner futuristic neon
    By My Side 80s outrun retrofuturism illustration glow vector retrowave affinitydesigner futuristic neon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Daniel PNG

    Daniel PNG

    Vienna, Austria

    Basketball player color flat vector minimal illustrator illustrations illustration graphics composition 2d
    Illustration/Alone color graphics composition vector 2d illustrator flat minimal illustrations illustration
    Illustration/Night dancing design graphics composition vector illustrator flat 2d minimal illustrations illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Julian Moosbrugger

    Julian Moosbrugger

    Vienna

    Health Check coronavirus corona product design app design mobile app mobile ui mobile forms progress bar results result questionnaire check form design form health app health material design ux ui
    Pandemic Health App forms form design form onboarding ui onboarding healthy score tracking app tracking healthcare app health care healthcare health app health app design covid19 covid corona virus coronavirus corona
    Pandemic Health App product design product mobile health care healthcare austria nature green login form login registration form registration register map health app app health pandemic coronavirus corona
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Knusperhanzel

    Knusperhanzel

    Vienna, Austria

    Superfly FM • App Redesign Concept #1 app yellow orange music funk soul mix player genre new popular ui ux interface user interface user experiene design jam playlist clean
    Superfly • App Redesign Concept #2 event map event page jam design user experience user interface interface ux ui popular new genre player mix soul funk music orange yello mobile
    MQ Vienna • Redesign Concept #6 user interface ui ux design user experience interface typography ui mobile ux menu mq black orange events clean minimal simple text art museum
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Nathalia Cabral

    Nathalia Cabral

    Linz, Austria

    Bills App - Desktop Version form desktop payment bill web interface ui
    Bills App dashboard design chart icon mobile design interface ui
    Connectus - RV Global Hackathon 2018 profile filter search linkedin redventures hackathon ux design web interface ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alex Osorio

    Alex Osorio

    Austria

    To-Do List - Light vs Dark Mode dark ui light ui dark light to-do list to-do ux ui mobile ui app mobile
    Memory Game user interface ui horror card ui cards ios app game app concentration memory game card game monster halloween memory app game prototype protopie
    SPACED - App Concept ux ui challenge spaced iphone iphone x ios spacedchallenge
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Daniella Gallistl

    Daniella Gallistl

    Austria

    Drei Mobile App app design app animation mobile ux ui design branding
    Drei Mobile App mobile app design austria drei branding design ux ui modern mobile apps mobile app mobile
    Drei Mobile App animation app design ux ui branding mobile app design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kristina Reischl

    Kristina Reischl

    Graz, Austria

    weekend typography art typography c4d digitalart weekend 3dtype 3dtypo editorial illustration graphicdesign grahpics cinema4d blender3d design 3d artist digital illustration illustration digitalartist digital art digitalartwork cgi
    weeknd weekend kinetictype kinetictypography graphicdesign cinema4d blender3d 3d animation 3dtype 3d 3danimation animation motiongraphics motion design 3dtypo typography digitalartist design 3d artist digitalartwork cgi
    candice vector illustration illustrator digitalpainting cartoons pop art girl illustration women in illustration editorial illustration portrait graphics design cartoon 3d artist characterdesign digital illustration digitalartist illustration digitalartwork digital art cgi
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Denis Bayer

    Denis Bayer

    Österreich

    Augmentation App | Design Concept uiux ui future app augmented augmentation appdesign design
    Hitradio Ö3 App ux ui radio app radio appdesign app hitradio ö3
    SWAT.io App | Concept notification thread uiux ui animation appdesign design illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Diana Thun

    Diana Thun

    Vienna

    UX Design for Learning / Mindfulness App personas illustration user interface uidesign ui learning app app uxui ux uxdesign
    Mobile E-Commerce Site | Conceptual Redesign uidesign tea ecommerce shop ecommerce ux user interface uiux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

