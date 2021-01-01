Hire designers in Argentina

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Santi Gatti

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Property detail website detail remax flat branding character design ui ux design illustration
    Real State Illustrations | ReMax remax website design real state ui branding ux character design flat design vector illustration
    Real State | ReMax Website Illustrations app design real state webdesign onboarding screen app onboarding remax simple vector character design branding ui ux flat design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Maxi Albella

    Argentina

    Candy Machine Dispenser art design shadow texture pattern lines illustration illustrator vector color machine candy
    Social Media comment character like blogpost post visual composition art design color illustration illustrator social media social
    Ramen noodles colors logotype branding illustrator illustrations vector logo design japan color illustration food ramen
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Tino Zhabinskiy

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Gaming Shot No. 3 (Motion Design) branding esports 3d screen design interactive animation motion octanerender octane c4d cinema4d apex legends
    Gaming Shot No. 2 (Motion Design) fortnite cinema4d octanerender octane wip c4d esports mobile illustration 3d app screen design animation motion ui
    Gaming Shot (Motion Design) game art fortnite octanerender octane cinema4d esports mobile illustration 3d interactive app screen design animation motion ui
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alejandro Ramirez

    Argentina

    Random features & 404 error 404 404 contact us 420 art ui icon branding design character ui illustration editorial illustration brand design illustration features
    Aerolab's Illustration Style identity agency corporate editorial geometric shapes texture design character style illustration branding brand design brand identity
    👋 editorial uiux qa teamwork build texture kite identity graphic design character illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nicolas Prieto

    Argentina - Mendoza

    Embed Fonts in Sketch 67 cloud ux ui macos design typogaphy fonts embed sketch
    Smart Layout design ux overrides components symbols interface ui sketch layout smart layout
    Smart Distribute in Sketch 55 macos interface ui distributed spacing sketch
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Juan Ignacio Scocozza

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    There you are! lottie bodymovin door jump scare party loop interview waiting surprise friends wiggle 12fps triangle grain grainy illustration gif after effects animation motion
    An eclectic kite glitchy glitch patterns optical logo branding gif swimming pool animation after effects teamwork japanese build sunset botanic plant styles hero motion kite
    Buzzer! cartoon network smash button motion after effect 2d cmyk stars confetti grain noise color animation video loop illustration flat buzz design icon
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Stefano Brizzio Recchia

    Córdoba, Argentina

    Pibi Güemes & Grolsch
    Sports on flip flops - Football football club football flip flops sports ipadproart character concept procreate procreate art procreateapp ipad pro character ipadpro illustration
    Sports on flip flops - Taekwon-do ITF itf taekwondo flip flops sports ipadproart character concept procreate procreate art procreateapp ipad pro character ipadpro illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yohanna

    Argentina

    QWSTION web sustainable landing
    #SelfCareClub web luxury boutique care selfcare ui
    Tides of Change plastic landing ui web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Agustina Miguez

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Flower delivery nature delivery digital illustration illustration bike flowers
    ¿Por qué el cielo es azul? book storytelling story photoshop digital art kids illustration editorial design illustration
    Plum, la app de delivery de golosinas food delivery ui ux app
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Manuel Berbín

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Silly Animated Avatar animated gif gif vector art vector cartoon illustration adobe illustrator cartoon illustration
    We're all creative cute vector art vector cartoon illustration adobe illustrator cartoon illustration
    Shenlong Loop dragonball gif animated gif animation vector art flat vector cartoon illustration adobe illustrator cartoon illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Joaquín Lluis

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

    The New New Radio — #10 Edition tamagotchi rock punk band typography type
    The New New Radio — #9 Edition poster art poster design poster rock punk band typography type
    The New New Radio — #8 Edition vhs rock punk band typography type
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

