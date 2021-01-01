Hire designers in Albania

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 52 designers in Albania available for hire

  • Aldo Hysenaj

    Aldo Hysenaj

    Tirana / Albania

    papukaya 1st proposal branding social funny bird logo bird animal logo animal brand colorful game art game logo gaming game simple parrot logo parrot brand design logo design logo
    ProCreate Logo For Fun branding logo grid fluid simple logo app design illustration innovation technology logo feather logo feather fun brand app logo logo colorgul creative procreate
    some icons technology tech branding concept notification payment data insights team colorful brand brand design icon design iconography icons
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Edgar Vehbiu

    Edgar Vehbiu

    Albania

    Shiba Dog Animation after effects loop 2danimation dog shiba design illustration fun gif albania motion animation
    Lizard Subscribe Animation aftereffects funny cute character illustration fun albania gif motion animation
    CE Logo Loop cute logo looping jump lottie animation lottie loop aftereffects brand albania gif motion animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kleant Zogu

    Kleant Zogu

    Tirana / Albania

    Weather App mobile uiux white blue design app ui clean app clean ui minimal 3d weather 3d clean weather app weather mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile
    BrontoBot - Bot Details app design minimal ui lightmode darkmode rounded corner details bot bottom sheet mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile card clean
    BrontoBot - Crypto investment app cryptocurrency light card list chart mobile app mobile ux blue white design ui app minimal crypto wallet clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Logorys

    Logorys

    Albania

    Dangerous Photography webdesign uidesign ux uiux ui illustration logo graphicdesign dribbble design branding behance
    Seacream branding webdesign ux uidesign design illustration dribbble uiux ui behance graphicdesign logo
    Sweet Sweets logo uiux illustration uxdesign webdesign uidesign ux behance ui logo design dribbble graphicdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Fiorald

    Fiorald

    Tirane/ Albania

    Publer - Social Media Management App website cute adobe dashboard design socialmedia simpe flat uiux ui designer ui design ux design app concept minimal ui ux design app
    Publer New Calendar ux design ui design graphic design fun clean calendar animation adobe photoshop figma website flat design minimal cute ux ui app
    Homepage Photography Slideshow creative black art architecture animal abstract motiongraphics after effect figma design motion design animation web typography cute minimal adobe ux ui design app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kristi Çunga

    Kristi Çunga

    Tirana, Albania

    Medo Cà Phê cafe bio branding identity visual identity caphe ca phe branding logo design graphic design beverage coffee vietnamese coffee vietnam vietnamese
    ℱ𝑜𝑜𝓉𝒷𝒶𝓁𝓁'𝓈 𝒞𝑜𝓂𝒾𝓃𝑔 ℋ𝑜𝓂𝑒 — vintage poster poster design graphicdesign illustration graphic design geometric print vintage poster vintage poster goal football euro euro 2020 england three lions
    Tranquil stickers sticker design calm chill medical tranquil graphicdesign graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Aida

    Aida

    Albania

    Furniture Website Design website concept design dribbble invite webdesign app design furniture store digital dailyui dribbble dribbble best shot mobile ui uiux ui ux mobile app design mobile ui app minimal popular design illustration
    Furniture Mobile App dribble furniture app furniture dribbble template template design uxdesign ux ui ux design ui design mobile app mobile uidesign mobile ui mobile app design ui minimal popular design illustration app
    Wallet App Mobile mobile app mobile design modern ux design ui design design art designer dailyui design ui ux uxdesign app mobile app design mobile ui uidesign ui mobile minimal popular design illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Kristi Braimllari

    Kristi Braimllari

    Tirana, Albania

    Portfolio Ux/Ui ux ui flat uiux portfolio website portfolio design portfolio page portfolio site portfolio
    "Ura" Concept Proposal uiux ui
    "Juth" by Vodafone Albania youth website website uidesign uiux youth desgin youthful youth juth vodafone vodafone albania
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Albjona

    Albjona

    Tirana, Albania

    Homepage Design for a Software Company figma branding ui ux website design designer website ux design ui landing page design ux web design figmadesign ui design design creative design
    SuperCurls - Landing Page Design figmadesign figma website designer landing page design design ux ui ui design creative design web design
    Interior Design Agency - Landing Page Design landing page design creative design landing page website design website agency website interior agency web design ux ui design ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Mergim Sahiti

    Mergim Sahiti

    Tirana, Albania

    Watch vector icon watch ux ui cinema 4d illustration flat design 3d
    Bitcoin bitcoin wallet bitcoins ux ui flat cinema 4d illustration design 3d
    ui icons icon ux ui flat branding cinema 4d illustration design 3d
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nardi Braho

    Nardi Braho

    Tirana, Albania

    UI Design for a money pooling app design app ui app design app android ios ux ui design uiux ui
    Slack's logo into 3D (Cinema4D) cinema cinema4d 3d art 3d logo 3d slack app logo slack
    Google Maps Logo Animation maps animation design best animation google design 3d animated 3d animated gif animate logo animate animated cinema4d animation google google maps
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.