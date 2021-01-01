Hire designers in Accra

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 48 designers in Accra available for hire

  • Rerdsystems

    Rerdsystems

    Accra, Ghana

    Less Stuff more meaning canvas art canvas canvas wall art canvas print canvasart canva flyer beauty colorful clean empty desert posters poster a day poster design poster art poster
    Sorry Poster sorry flyer simple colorful color poster art poster design poster
    Vaurse Coming Soon UI landing page design landing design landing coming soon template coming soon page comingsoon ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Timi Alonge

    Timi Alonge

    Accra, Ghana

    Olympique Lyonnais Logo Exploration mark flat icon ui sport logo football club badge graphic design ux typography minimal illustration vector branding design logomark logo
    Healthy Foods Agro Logo Design farming farm logo illustration design vector visual identity branding typography logomark logobadge logotype logo
    Logo Badge Exploration logo design luxury elegant design brand identity minimal illustration vector logo badge graphic design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Marlon Allen Jnr

    Marlon Allen Jnr

    Accra, Ghana

    Jobberman Recruitment Site Landing Page logo ui illustration spotify figma apple app design design adobexduikit adobe xd adobexd
    Z lib
    Card Components Light
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jeffrey Abbey Mensah

    Jeffrey Abbey Mensah

    Accra, Ghana

    Ava Kids Plush vector illustration icon illustrator design logo logodesign branding
    Beryls Cafe & Bakery Logo Design bakery logo dessert breakfast bakery creative logo design illustration design logo logodesign branding
    VARA LOGO money money transfer transaction money app creative logo flat icon illustrator logodesign branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Elikem Jason Daniels

    Elikem Jason Daniels

    Accra, Ghana

    Blog Template personal blog post post photography travel article blog design blog
    Personal Blog Design design personal blog blog ui ux split screen
    Personal Blog Design - Blog List personal blog ui ux split screen blog
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Claude Ayitey

    Claude Ayitey

    Accra, Ghana

    eCommerce Product Detail Page ecommerce product detail product page spec work ui design
    eCommerce 404 Page kimo design ui 404 ecommerce spec work
    West Africa Rescue Association Proposed Work spec work website ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Dora Opare

    Dora Opare

    Accra, Ghana

    Constituiton Day flat minimal design
    LINGEWORLD icon flat logo minimal branding design
    L O G O I N V E R S I O N icon app flat logo minimal branding design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mr. Dominic

    Mr. Dominic

    Accra, Ghana

    TODAY logo design ghana photoshop illustration brand identity logo
    LOGO photoshop ghana brand identity design logo
    TODAY design ghana
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Anthony Enninful

    Anthony Enninful

    Teshi, Ghana

    Shoe store app colorful store app shoes app ui
    Nature travel app nature travel app ui
    furniture app store app furniture app furniture store ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Samuel Allotey

    Samuel Allotey

    Accra, Ghana

    Bottom navigation bar animation invision studio invisionapp invision ux app design ui animation thedsgnsam bottom nav bottom bar mobile menu tab bar microinteraction
    RIP Chadwick black panther wakanda thedsgnsam chadwick chadwick boseman web ux ui design
    RIP Chadwick Boseman black panther wakanda chadwick chadwick boseman web ui ux design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • King

    King

    Accra,Ghana

    SonzaiPR UI Concept brand design branding design adobexd uxdesign userexperiencedesign userexperience userinterfacedesign user interface website design uidesigner webdesign uiuxdesign uiux uidesign ui
    Puncho Japan UI - about/アバウト design branding adobexd uxdesign user experience user interface design userinterfacedesign uiux uiuxdesign uidesigner uidesign ui
    Duplicity graphicdesgn cover design cover art typography poster typography design typography art typography
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

