Hire creative directors in Jersey City, NJ

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,224 creative directors in Jersey City, NJ available for hire

  • Robert Mayer

    Robert Mayer

    New York City

    Paved – About page homepage landing marketing about company website email saas newsletter
    Paved – Styleguide Fragment textarea validation placeholder label error input button styleguide guideline design system
    Paved – How it works landing marketer email explanation how it works markeplace network campaign sponsorship ad
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Nick

    Nick

    New York

    Motion Stacks Logo
    Saturn Branding
    ScholarMe Logo
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Tsuriel ☰

    Tsuriel ☰

    Brooklyn, NY

    Snapchat Logo Animation sharp vecotr illustrator rig cloth frame by frame fbf 3d c4d cinema4d animation logo snapchat
    Julian Edelman JE11 design helmet design helmet 11 patriots nfl football procreate illustration
    Happy New Year! 2020 animation photoshop fireworks hands frame by frame animation fbf frame by frame 2019 2020
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Denis Sazhin

    Denis Sazhin

    New York

    Stretchy Cat animation characters sleep cute animal pet cute stretch character cat
    Ugly Cat Sweater Pattern apparel holiday season winter pattern knitted illustration christmas cat
    They Call You Lady Luck shamrock lucky rainbow lucky cat fortune luck woman female character illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Richard Collins

    Richard Collins

    NYC

    Dominos X Tiffany & Co. web homepage app brand ui type logo concept identity branding
    Honor George Floyd
    Accessibility advice for Governor Cuomo covid19 compliance deck presentation color contrast accessibility
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Linh Pham

    Linh Pham

    NYC

    Rapid Logo simple typography identity logo illustrator branding illustration vector
    Deliver It Forward Onboarding ui onboarding identity illustrations illustrator branding illustration vector
    Deliver It Forward Logo business delivery sticker print illustrations icons logo vector identity branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Adrian Rusnac

    Adrian Rusnac

    New York

    54 Gene - Web UI medical landing page genomics serif typography minimal ui design uiux web design medical ui design gene editing biotech company
    Billo - Mobile Layout web design user experience interface saas responsive vivid motion saas identity platform uiux mobile layout video marketing responsive ui design design
    Billo - Hero Concept V2 video saas video marketplace gradient colors bold uiux animated hero video creator saas landing landing page saas identity web design ux ui design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Isaac Kuula

    Isaac Kuula

    New York, New York

    Dancing Horses ui line branding character mountains stairs horses vector editorial illustration
    Hula dancer loop hula dancing dance after effects vector line motion animation editorial branding illustration
    3D Pills Texture loop after effects kinetic pattern loop lighting 3d render cinema4d c4d motion animation texture editorial branding illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Bogdan Nikitin

    Bogdan Nikitin

    New York City, NY

    Smart Monitoring for Call Center - Dashboard customer relationship crm call management dashboard ui dashboard design callcenter monitoring analytics dashboard design ui ux
    Property Marketplace Mobile sell house responsive marketplace real estate property market mobile sketch design ui ux
    Property Marketplace Dashboard investors homeowner real estate house property marketplace dashboard sketch design ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • George Kvasnikov

    George Kvasnikov

    New York, NY

    Academy Museum of Motion Pictures cinema typography journal editorial film awards fantasy casestudy behance oscar academy museum
    Runway Experience - Marc Jacobs web ux ui style store shop runway pdp marcjacobs fashion concept clothing buy
    Marc Jacobs shopping experience concept web ux ui buy pdp style marcjacobs fashion clothing store shop
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mike McDonald

    Mike McDonald

    Caldwell, NJ

    Astroda Logo logo astro astronaut astrology astronomy galaxy mockup stars branding space astroda
    "Return Trip" Acrylic Painting graffiti stencil paper print monooprint splatter grunge abstract background graphic paint acrylic painting
    Story feather pen quill logodesign logotype record story branding design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.