Hire creative directors in Nashville, TN

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 105 creative directors in Nashville, TN available for hire

  • Jeremy Mansfield

    Jeremy Mansfield

    Nashville, TN

    WALT Packaging winery wine labels brand aid branding wine label designer wine packaging wine label design wine bottle wine label wine box
    WALT Branding brand aid branding winery wine labels wine label designer wine label design wine label wine bottle wine branding wine
    WALT Wines wine glass wine bottle branding wine branding wine label designer wine label design wine labels wine label wine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jon Dicus

    Jon Dicus

    Nashville, TN

    Cheers Hunstville spaceship rocket coup glass cocktail illustration branding
    Ti Amo, Amaro cocktail event amaro procreate branding nashville illustration
    Canyon vinyl layout album cover album art print design package design music
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kevin Burr

    Kevin Burr

    Nashville, TN

    Dylan Russell negative space black and white letter letters monogram mark typography custom font logotype logomark icon logo branding brand identity sports branding sports logos sports logo sports
    B Minus logo design gradient symbol typography monograms lettering b monogram branding brand icon mark logo minus
    Countryman Aquatics ocean sea logos letter monogram negativespace water aquatic fish branding brand mark icon logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • UPQODE

    UPQODE

    Nashville

    East Coast Storage Equipment ecommerce development ecommerce redesign professional wordpress development wordpress upqode
    Full Metal Jacket webdesign upqode shopifywebdevelopment
    PapasCoffee coffee beans brewing coffee blog buying guide coffee blog design wordpress design professional wordpress webdesign upqode
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • popesaintvictor

    popesaintvictor

    Nashville, Tennessee

    Change is the only constant part of life... space inspiration design illustration
    it's never too late to start over, never too late to be happy. design illustration
    Everything Changes Everything illustration desig
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Cymone Wilder

    Cymone Wilder

    Nashville, TN

    Nashville Helping Hand nashville vector illustration hand letter hand lettering lettering typography type
    Chicago chicago illustration hand type vintage hand drawn letter hand lettering lettering typography type
    Gassy But Happy happy gas poop illustration hand type hand drawn letter hand lettering lettering typography type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Rodney Truitt Jr

    Rodney Truitt Jr

    Nashville, TN

    Church Social Graphic Bundle video church social media manager social post instagram bundle photoshop template ux vector ui custom icon design trademark illustration logo branding
    UNTRDL - Simple Brand Presentation ux vector ui custom icon design trademark illustration logo branding
    Hand Drawn Creative Elements Vol 1 drawn hand social ux ui vector icon custom logo design branding trademark illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Brian Hodges

    Brian Hodges

    Nashville

    Chelsea McGough Alchemy Album Art violin painting abstract streaming album cover album art album music
    Rest & Settle A Quiet Celebration Album Art wes anderson museum gold frame paintings frame illustration forest streaming album cover album art album music
    Isaac Joel Kallo Album Art collage orange abstract streaming album cover album art album music
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Zach Halfhill

    Zach Halfhill

    Nashville, TN

    "phase" Single Cover cover art typography album art music
    Berry Brains Jam branding photography jelly biscuits typography hardcore punk jam
    NEW SITE!!! website design lol smdh weird contemporary portfolio website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Christopher Ware

    Christopher Ware

    Nashville, TN

    CW4 website ux ui ui design tiempos dark mode avenir portfolio grey ux design
    Wave placeholder waves signature
    Case View toggle tabs grey blue ui sorting table
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mat Anderson

    Mat Anderson

    Franklin, TN

    Nashville Overdrive Pedal
    Book Cover Designs
    New Box Concept
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.