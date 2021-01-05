Hire creative directors in Mexico City

  • Ariana Sánchez

    Ariana Sánchez

    Mexico City

    Boost branding logo character design procreate illustration
    Serum branding logo character design procreate illustration
    Lub branding logo character design procreate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Eduardo Laguna

    Eduardo Laguna

    Mexico City

    2020 was hard. characterdesign covid hungry sea fish 2020
    Cocodro is swimming swimming swim water skill contest lizard crocodile
    Sometimes we stop to do things cause stupid things. characterdesign mexico turtle tortoise
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alfonso Azoo

    Alfonso Azoo

    Mexico City

    Bonus Hype shape animation vector animation bonus coin cycle motion design gif loop
    Bonus Pause pause shape animation icon vector illustration cycle motion design gif loop
    Bonus Point animation vector animation shape animation gif loop motion design cycle icon point video game
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Luis Fernando Salazar

    Luis Fernando Salazar

    Mexico City, MX.

    Hey Yo! 3d character 3d modeling 3d illustration 3d artist 3d art illustration
    Kid Goku Animation blender3d 3d illustrator blender design 3d modeling 3d illustration 3d artist 3d art illustration character
    kid Goku 03 blender3dart 3d illustrator blender3d blender 3d modeling 3d illustration 3d artist 3d art 3d character
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • H. McNamara 💊

    H. McNamara 💊

    Mexico City

    Dragon Ball 🐉⭐️— Dragon Radar dark mode fanart watchos goku anime watch ui illustration dragonball apple watch
    Prototyping in Framer Web ⚗️ sketchapp prototyping product design español collaboration signature real product prototype framer framer web
    👉 Figma: Real multiplayer editing 👈 multiplayer product design mexico slack clean desktop collaboration figma
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Iñaki Uriarte Muñoz de Cote

    Iñaki Uriarte Muñoz de Cote

    Mexico City

    The Carousel 2020 branding designinspiration poster typography design art direction minimal
    IG - Happy Holidays artdirection socialnetwork typography design happynewyear 2020 instagram post
    Better is guidelines 2020 poster art direction designinspiration design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • 𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖘

    𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖘

    CDMX

    Notebook notebook 2021 eye typography
    Notebook II eye notebook 2021 typography
    Deus Ex Machina QuaranTee tshirt tee deus ex machina eye typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Angelica Aimee

    Angelica Aimee

    Ciudad de Mexico

    Summer Social - Landing Night uiux ui social app fashion social networking app social network landing night mode
    Summer Social - Mobile cool simple ux mobile design mobile ui startup mexico social network social app social fashion mobile
    Summer Social - Landing mexico moda simple ui summer landing fashion fashion app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Margaret Astorga

    Margaret Astorga

    CDMX

    Humanoid character illustrator vector wacom illustration
    Floating Face vray c4d maxon wacom art character girl 3d
    8M 8m girlpower art illustrator wacom vector girl illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Rageforst

    Rageforst

    Mexico CDMX

    Sin Miedo al Éxito colorful illustration phrases mexico colors calligraphy tee shirt lettering art vector lettering
    David lettering
    Send Epic Nudes typography branding mexico calligraphy design lettering illustration vector logo
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Andrés Higueros

    Andrés Higueros

    Mexico City

    Kuoso Icon design graphicdesign icondesign marks branding icon cat
    Colmillo Roto Icon design branding icon design icon dog
    Bonos icon animation bird graphicdesign design icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership

