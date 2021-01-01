Hire creative directors in Dhaka

  • Radowan Nakif Rehan

    Radowan Nakif Rehan

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Failed logodesign branding 2021logo failedlogo minimallogo logo concept minimal failed
    Grocery App designtrends uitrend green vegetable ginger tomato capsicum lemon trend glassmorphism glass grocery app grocery 2021 trend 2021 minimal concept typography design uiuxdesign
    Pinterest Logo Redesign logo mark logotype brand design logo design branding brand identity redesign typography branding icon mark logo 2020 pin logo red logo pin brand logo rebrand logo redesign pinterest logo redesign pinterest
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Tarik Eamin

    Tarik Eamin

    Dhaka

    Act I Sentrum - Psychologists website design concept 2019 trend firstshot wordpress website visual interface ui ux landing page typography illustration web design brand agency branding brand identity minimal website design psychology psychologists
    Online Cultural School landingpage graphics interface ios graphics icons figma app web design website first shot color ui branding ux landing page typography minimal illustration design web
    Real Estate Website - Living Bay website webdesign web ux ui typography research product design illustrations illustration header growth gradient design real estate consultation character business branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Khandaker Rasel

    Khandaker Rasel

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Dating App 💖 Contact Matching 🌹 send invitation bubble contact matching app animation tinder dating love leving together aftereffects animation love birds valentines valentines day uiux mobile ui ui clean design uiuxdesign mobile app match
    Dating App Concept match mobile app uiuxdesign clean design ui mobile ui uiux valentines day valentines swipe love birds animation aftereffects leving together love dating tinder motion app animation
    Backoffice for Employment Agency chart graph member joining finance business finance payout income vs commission income dashboard design dashboard ui dashboad admin dashboard admin template admin design admin panel admin uiux design ui backoffice
    • Animation
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rashed Kabir

    Rashed Kabir

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    WordPress Service Provider dark service provier landing portfolio wordpress marketing creative minimal startup corporate agency business
    Product Management
    Portfolio Dark dark dark ui personal branding landing page marketing creative startup corporate personal portfolio portfolio agency business
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Anwar Hossain

    Anwar Hossain

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Mobile App UI | Banking ux ui flat clean minimal appale ios banking app wallet financial app payment app invest payments digital payments mobile banking saving goals banking
    Mobile App UI | Banking illustration ux ui flat clean minimal appale ios banking app wallet financial app payment app invest payments digital payments mobile banking saving goals banking
    Mobile App UI | Banking illustration ux ui flat clean minimal appale ios banking app wallet financial app payment app invest payments digital payments mobile banking saving goals banking
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Khondokar Likhon

    Khondokar Likhon

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    JelloBook Audio Application UI exploration app design illustration 3d ui book app book uiux app ui audiobook clean ui ui typogaphy minimal
    NessyCloud Cockpit Overview Design minimal
    Olympic MLM Project Web App Style guide dashboard logo illustration clean ui color palate styleguide minimal
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Shuvo

    Shuvo

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Avatix Construction Website Design website branding rennovation architecture website architecture construction website app footer header clean trend minimal geometric ux design ui design ux ui landingpage construction avatix
    ElementsReady Elementor Addon ready block preset wp plugin plugin widgets elementor page builder logo illustration design minimal website footer landingpage header ux ui wordpress addon
    Etime Personal Blog Website Design minimal blog news blog logo illustration design minimal footer website header landingpage ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sayeed Ahmad

    Sayeed Ahmad

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Pest Control Icon Set design icons icon set iconography illustration icon design icon bugs insects pest pest control pest management branding logo graphic design
    Hiring Platform - Dashboard UI ui hr software hr tool hr management hrms ux listing career job directory employment candidate hiring job listing job board management app web application dashboard
    Renovation Line Icon Set icons business construction architechture homedecor engineering decoration interior design ui logo branding graphic design design iconography icon set icon service renovation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Abdullah Al Bari

    Abdullah Al Bari

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Minder - Project Management System interface user card team manager task home branding debut design management project logo
    Girl girl flat illustration forest cloud vector woman illustration character design
    Baby Monster hello eyes smile baby character illustration monsters kitten happy cute monster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Shafiqul Islam 🌱

    Shafiqul Islam 🌱

    Dhaka 🗺️ Bangladesh

    Food Purchase App ios app ui ux design app ui figma illustration landing page delivery recipes ux ui uiux user interface onlinefoodshop purchase food food app application app mobile mobile app
    Online Cooking Learning App V2 learning platform mobile apps learning app uiux cook cooking learning online learning cooking course cooking foods android ios mobile app landing page minimal ui design ux design ux ui
    Online Cooking Learning App mobile app uiux learning platform online school educational app minimal learning app online learning cooking app online cooking restaurants android ios application app mobile ux user experience ui user interface
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Shojol Islam

    Shojol Islam

    Dhaka,Bangladesh

    Organic beauty product app ios app minimal ui app design beauty product ecommerce minimal ecommerce shop app mobile shop shop ui minimal shop mobile cart mobile checkout checkout cart ecoomerce app mobile ecommerce beauty product app beauty product beauty app organic app
    Concept Dashboard - SwagUp Playful V1 credit dashboard product design dashboard in design dashboard progress dashboard progress bar dashboard progress bar list view ui colorful dashboard playful ui dashboard credit dashboard sidebar shipping dashboard swag pack swag dashboard minimal dashboard dashboard
    Earning Tab | Partner Dashboard dashboard filters sort by dashboard graph flat dashboard dashboard 3d minimal dashboard dashboard list ui list view dashboard list minimal sidebar dashboard sidebar sidebar ui stat dashboard finance dashboard earning dashboard earning tab minimal ui dashboard ui dashboard
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

