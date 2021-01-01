Hire brand & graphic designers in Seoul

Viewing 11 out of 86 brand & graphic designers in Seoul available for hire

  • Igbal Mammadli

    Igbal Mammadli

    Seoul, Korea

    Product Showcase seoul product web design web design minimal flat ui
    AR app augmentedreality mobile minimal ios ui app ar
    AR Experience Sharing scan animation augmentedreality ar after affects
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Mammad Emin

    Mammad Emin

    Seoul, South Korea

    Home Concept app design prototype home concept
    Smarthome Concept smart home ui thermometer smart home
    Music Player Visualizer list android app iphone player music playlist visualizer music player
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Joanne Jieun Lee

    Joanne Jieun Lee

    Seoul, Korea

    Homework App (V.2) homeworkapp productivityapp productivity startup graphicdesign illustration webdesign application app appdesign uxdesigner ui ux uxdesign
    Homework App branding startup interaction icon productivityapp productivity homeworkapp graphicdesign illustration application webdesign appdesign app uxdesigner uxdesign ux ui
    Spotify Redesign [Part 3: Library] ui icons designagency webdesign edit categories uxdesigner settings ui library spotifyredesign spotify redesign musicapp illustration music application appdesign app uxdesign ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Rochelle Pennington

    Rochelle Pennington

    Seoul, South Korea

    RMHC Guest App hospitality healthcare charity nonprofit mobile
    Brody Immigration Law logo redesign lawyer immigration logo branding
    Areas of Practice landing page branding website lawyer immigration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Stacy Kim

    Stacy Kim

    Seoul, Korea

    Article Like Action interaction ridiselect ridi sticky header scroll heart like motion uiux ui
    RIDISelect Book Category UI book ridiselect ridibooks ridi design ux ui dialog dropdown tab category
    Starbucks App Neumorphism Concept design iphone coffee cart coupon starbucks green gradation card app mobile ux ui neumorphism
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Joey

    Joey

    Seoul, South Korea

    On the Way to a Picnic character animation 3d illustration graphicdesign 3d art illustration 3dcharacter 3d
    On the Way to a Picnic animation character 3d illustration graphicdesign 3d art illustration 3dcharacter 3d
    little Ribbon Bee graphicdesign design character 3d art illustration 3dcharacter 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • NAHZ

    NAHZ

    Seoul

    Document, Mangement ux vector party icon flat branding ui animation illustration graphic design
    [Graphic] Cafe, Urban, Brunch art typography app illustrator minimal celebrate web type website ux vector party icon flat branding ui animation illustration graphic design
    [Graphic] Spring, Girl, Korean human girl spring flower oriental branding bx ui design party traditional gui uxui icon hanbok artwork graphic illustration design korea korean
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alexander Davey

    Alexander Davey

    Seoul, South Korea

    Seoul Metro Logo Concept korea seoul subway metro icon logo design idea concept redesign concept redesign logo
    Bella Logo logotype bella brand app icon logo design logo
    Protect Plus Logo design icon identity brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jiwoo Back 💻

    Jiwoo Back 💻

    Seoul ,Korea

    Face ID figma ar mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile app app ui design app ui design ux uxui ui design face mask interface id face face id
    New Status figma message web interface daily ui ux uxui ui ui design design mobile app mobile app app design dashboard ui dashboard
    Dark Mode dark light dark ui light ui dark and light uxui ui ux dark mode burts bees light mode app mobile app ui ui design design app design mobile app design cosmetic daily ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • DUCK BAEK

    DUCK BAEK

    Seoul, KR

    Buddy! Happy New Year! 2021! graphic design typography photography branding ducknco graphicdesign graphic design
    Irworobongdo graphic illustration typeface vector branding isometric design pictogram illustration graphicdesign graphic ducknco design
    geometric build unit. symbol branding vector isometric design pictogram illustration graphicdesign graphic ducknco design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mina l Product designer

    Mina l Product designer

    Seoul

    Lock screen advertisement App mobile app ui mobile
    Content pages ui mobile app mobile
    My Coin page ui design mobile app mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

