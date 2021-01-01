Hire brand & graphic designers in Iowa Us

  • Michael B. Myers Jr.

    Michael B. Myers Jr.

    Ames, IA

    Iconsoles - Now including Gameboy! figma illustration gaming nintendo retro video games icons games
    Treehouse Course of the Week - React Basics design motion graphics treehouse coding motion design animation
    Checkpoint landscape environment fantasy patreon
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dylan Menke

    Dylan Menke

    Des Moines, Iowa

    Letter A Logo texture pattern minimal geometric geometry lines circle a letter type industrial media digital identity branding brand symbol mark icon logo
    N Logo minimal sports lifestyle travel nomad shoes industrial geometry geometric typography type identity branding brand media digital symbol mark icon logo
    N Logo Badge shoe typography hexagon lines industrial minimal geometric badge n type identitiy media digital branding brand symbol mark icon logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Juan Alvarado

    Juan Alvarado

    Des Moines, IA

    Give Me Tacos & Tequila – Instagram/Giphy Sticker animated type tequila animated sticker instagram sticker gif giphy instagram story animation motion graphics social
    Happy Hour – Instagram/Giphy Sticker story sticker giphy giphy sticker gif instagram story instagram sticker sticker tequila texture illustration
    3.2.1 Countdown! animated text texture illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Diego Molina

    Diego Molina

    The Midwest

    WTYFL3 ad1 romrel branding
    LO/ST Brand Identity bands music inde band lost milwuakee
    ROMREL branding relevance romantic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Weston Merrill

    Weston Merrill

    Des Moines, Iowa

    Twitch Subscriber Rewards Landing Page iowa des moines landing page twitch gaming landingpage
    Tiny Mortgage Logo - House Variation house logo iowa des moines
    Document Management Dashboard - Version 2 document dashboard iowa des moines
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ryan Adams

    Ryan Adams

    Des Moines, IA

    The Kernel: The Artist abstract color draw pyramid heart pencil desert environment character design character drawing painting digital digital art adobe illustration design art
    Switch & Sink drawing hand drawn 2d animator after effects art illustration motion design animation motion
    That's Life line art character electrical life motion design after effects motion design art illustration animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Max Reiter

    Max Reiter

    Ankeny, Iowa

    Tree Warriors Logo illustrator vector logo design branding logo graphic design
    Zearing Days Poster: Layout Design vector fonts poster layout design layout graphic design
    DESIGN GOD typography type illustrator illustration art vector design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Emily

    Emily

    Ames, IA

    Let's Float design 2d art trippy pigtails hoodie floating sunglasses highlight lines lineart linework illustration ipad ipadpro procreate
    Skull Sketch illustration realistic figuredrawing detailed biology scientific illustration skull pencil still life observation
    Scientists character design cartoon beakers simplistic laboratory lab adobe illustrator linework 2d art scientific illustration science illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kasturi Khanke

    Kasturi Khanke

    Ames, Iowa

    Autism infographic infographic design illustration
    Shoe illustration shoe design illustration
    Bank illustration illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sydney Pahl

    Sydney Pahl

    Des Moines, IA

    Comic Sans – Revisited good type type illustrator font design font typography comic sans
    Civil Rights Poster Series vector martin luther king jr civil rights poster typography design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Chase McGraw

    Chase McGraw

    Des Moines, IA

    Iron Hulk iron hulk marvel iron typography photoshop illustration logo branding vector iowa design
    Outsiders Logo typography photoshop illustration logo branding vector iowa design
    WWF Trading Cards zoo wwf sea turtle rhino trading cards panda photoshop illustration logo vector iowa design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

