Hire brand & graphic designers in Hamburg De

Viewing 11 out of 67 brand & graphic designers in Hamburg De available for hire

  • Timo Leon Krause

    Timo Leon Krause

    Hamburg, Germany

    Logo Design for "Frederik Arts" mascot vector brand and identity corporate creative design identity branding brand logo
    Logo Design for "Dragon's Forge" vector gaming brand and identity corporate creative design identity branding brand logo
    Logo Design for 'SILVER' vector brand and identity corporate creative design esports identity branding brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Martine Lindstrøm

    Martine Lindstrøm

    Hamburg, Germany

    Chess World Cup Poster art design illustration procreate poster design retro chessboard queens gambit horse poster art poster yekaterinburg chess piece chess world cup chess
    Coffee procreate illustration martine lindstrøm kaffe designer fuel black coffee illustration procreate coffee cup blackandwhite noir coffenoir blackcoffee coffee
    Yay - International Women's Day! symbol typography red women mortani martine lindstrøm girlpower gender equality equality equal rights womens rights human rights suffragette womens march womens day womensday internationalwomensday
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Caroline Lenzing

    Caroline Lenzing

    Hamburg

    Weather App Concept app weather concept design mobile weather app concept ui minimal
    Wando Sign Up Illustration illustration design illustration
    Brutal - Interior- and digital design studio concept concept interior branding design minimal
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • yenniverdesign

    yenniverdesign

    Hamburg, Germany

    The Raven bart simpson simpsons springfield raven the raven illustration design polygon lowpolyart the simpsons low poly lowpolygon lowpoly inkscape
    Powers, Laura laura power powers laura powers yellow springfield lowpolyart the simpsons low poly lowpolygon lowpoly inkscape
    Freedman, Doris simpsons yellow springfield school springfield doris freedman doris freedman design polygon lowpolyart the simpsons low poly lowpolygon lowpoly inkscape
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dajana Hajdukovic

    Dajana Hajdukovic

    Hamburg, Germany

    Beogradska zanimalica Logo vector business card brand identity logo design mockup design branding belgrade color kids logo
    Messaging platform | Website redesign website redesign messaging gradient design chat
    Messaging platform | Mockup messaging chat gradient redesign mockup design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Vineet Gupta

    Vineet Gupta

    Hamburg, Germany

    Vector Illustration illustration art cute blonde green eyes girl beauty illustraion vector
    Rating - Share Experience experience share rating app vector animation animation after effects ui illustration design uxui design ui design
    Health and fitness App concept food lifestyle heart receipe calories fitness health animation vector design ui animation after effects uxui design illustration ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anatoli Miske

    Anatoli Miske

    Hamburg, Germany

    Rainy Weather shapes sketch mood angry happy worried red blue yellow scribble water stormy simple design people coat rain weather cartoon distressed design simple illustration procreate art childrens illustration
    Kitty Bad comic cartoon social pullover stripes domestic angry flowers cat lineart watercolor distressed illustration design simple funny cute animals illustrated procreate art childrens illustration
    Self Care beautiful care pink blue water greeting card love lifestyle happiness editorial illustration gardening mental health selfcare flower cartoon character cartoon simple illustration procreate art childrens illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Dimitri Pjatnizki

    Dimitri Pjatnizki

    Hamburg, Germany

    Compositing Wallpaper photoshop graphic design 3d dark mushrooms futuristic image editing editoring designer design illustration wallpaper compositing ps hamburg
    Real Estate Agent Tool - Product Design kit logo illustration property map real estate materia app design webdesign website product hamburg design clean app interfacedesign ux branding ui
    Brand Experience Design Evernest PropTech Startup experiance marketing proptech property print real estate corporate identity ci minimal designer brand design clean logo design illustration hamburg branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Daniel Waziri

    Daniel Waziri

    Hamburg, Germany

    nunido logo flat wordmark logo wordmark typography design logo branding
    allbranded logo icon design vector design typography logo illustrator flat branding
    ORAG logo design flat icons icon design vector logo icon illustrator design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jennifer van de Sandt

    Jennifer van de Sandt

    Hamburg

    digital culture together at home culture theatre divers digital art pastel colours digital theatre illustration
    Living and working with cancer cancer healthcare magazin illustration flat design
    Orientation in building your business binoculars magazin car magnifying glass customer service business illustration editorial illustration illustration
    • Illustration
  • Sven Finger

    Sven Finger

    Hamburg

    Hero Header for an Online Shop online shop ecommerce design product page products onlineshopping productdesign product design automotive cars rims tires ecommerce onlineshop website figma product ux ui design
    Order Review of an Online Shop Checkout vector online shop ecommerce design product page products onlineshopping productdesign product design automotive cars rims tires ecommerce onlineshop website figma product ux ui design
    Detail View of an Online Shop Checkout online shop ecommerce design product page products onlineshopping productdesign product design automotive cars rims tires ecommerce onlineshop website figma product ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

