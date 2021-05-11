  1. Scan Contact Landing Page startup modern fresh simple uiux uidesign ui landingpage secure phone telephone smart spam call identity scan contact
    Shot Link
    View Scan Contact Landing Page
    Scan Contact Landing Page
  2. Fruit Salad Landing Page uidesign indonesia food order food eat health uiux startup modern yogyakarta ui design website landingpage salad
    Shot Link
    View Fruit Salad Landing Page
    Fruit Salad Landing Page
  3. Smart home app smarthome indonesia uxd uiux startup modern yogyakarta design uidesign ui
    View Smart home app
    Smart home app
  4. Food Health app indonesia branding health uiux startup modern yogyakarta design uidesign ui
    View Food Health app
    Food Health app
  5. Meeting App white background simple design simple uiux startup modern yogyakarta design uxd uidesign ui
    1
    View Meeting App
    Meeting App
  6. Cryptocurrency app with dark glassmorphisim indonesia startup uiux mobile modern cryptocurrency branding glassmorphism dark yogyakarta uxd design uidesign ui
    View Cryptocurrency app with dark glassmorphisim
    Cryptocurrency app with dark glassmorphisim
  7. Nike Run Club - Glassmorphism Style indonesia startup yogyakarta jogja uiux modern glassmorphism nike running run design uxd uidesign ui
    View Nike Run Club - Glassmorphism Style
    Nike Run Club - Glassmorphism Style
  8. UI Exploration - Tesla App dark neumorphism technology yogyakarta tesla design uidesign ui
    View UI Exploration - Tesla App
    UI Exploration - Tesla App
  9. Product Design WarnMyLungs - Health Care Application productdesign userinterface uidesign ui ux ui ux design uxdesigner uxdesigns uxd userresearch uxr mobileappdesign healthcare statistic track care health
    View Product Design WarnMyLungs - Health Care Application
    Product Design WarnMyLungs - Health Care Application
  10. User Interface Zarment ui ux photoshop garment order zarment webdesign editable shirtdesign adobe xd
    View User Interface Zarment
    User Interface Zarment
Loading more…