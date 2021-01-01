Hire product designers in Boston, MA

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 298 product designers in Boston, MA available for hire

  Erik Weikert

    Erik Weikert

    Boston, MA

    50 Causeway numbers typography identity branding and identity hub50house boston address realestate branding logo
    Mark Anthony Cooks Ad cooking ribs transit subway mockup personal chef bbq food restaurant logo branding
    Mark Anthony Cooks Logo chicago food restaurant cooking typography branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  Rachel Wright

    Rachel Wright

    Boston, MA

    Goin' back to Cali gradient california bear design illustration vector
    Sweet Summertime cocktail ice cream sunglasses summer illustration vector
    Blades rollerblades design illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Brian Reardon

    Brian Reardon

    Boston, MA

    airstreams studies set in mp4 format ae study painting photoshop
    44 plus study painting photoshop
    McQueen 1 vector illustration aftereffects
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Madeleine McMichael

    Madeleine McMichael

    Boston

    A Brighter Day quilt positive 2021 brighterday texture print illustraion branding pattern
    Holiday Gift Tags jolly holly flower new year 2020 person santa hat quilt pattern peace hope illustration branding print christmas holiday
    Santa Pattern christmas pattern branding holiday pattern face jolly santa hat holiday print illustration patterns christmas pattern santa
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Alex Montague

    Alex Montague

    Cambridge, MA

    Bike-Share Rental Complete bicycle confirmation complete receipt shared scooter rental ebike bikeshare bike
    Nuance Dark Chocolate Bar brand identity branding design logo candy bar dark chocolate candy packaging branding chocolate bar chocolate
    Charter Branding maps green branding map logo logo map charter
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Matt Willett

    Matt Willett

    Boston, MA

    Miss Macaron sweet cuphead vintage illustration fleischer fleischer style macarons macaron dessert
    Too Blessed folklore folkart auspicious lucky japanese culture japanese stressed blessed too blessed to be stressed daruma
    Я logo cursive type art type lettermark letter concept experiment typography script cyrillic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Patrick Branigan

    Patrick Branigan

    Boston, MA

    Perseverance Feed landing feed perseverance space nasa fui ui
    Aquent's Book application app software interface portfolio data filters cards ui search results search engine search uiux ux ui
    Persona matrix icon grid interaction game interface web app app web ux uiux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Ostin Soft

    Ostin Soft

    Jamaica Plain, MA

    Website for freelancers ux minimal website flat icon web ui design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  Zail Smith

    Zail Smith

    Boston, MA

    DraftKings Best Ball app ux ui draft sports app basketball fantasy sports football
    DraftKings App Lobby Redesign basketball football fantasy sports draft drawer card ui
    DraftKings Sport Icons icons fantasy sports sports ios app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Dan(iel) Ritz(enthaler)

    Dan(iel) Ritz(enthaler)

    Boston, MA

    Desktop and Mobile color additive design interface
    Shapes of Answers shapes color additive
    U&I Logo color additive branding brand logo design logo
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Sarah Ingerick

    Sarah Ingerick

    Boston, MA

    Marijuana Packaging packaging dispensary marijuana colorful logo icons package design pattern branding
    Animated Icons upload rfq quote connected vector pink illustration animated gif icon set gif icons dark gradient animation animated icon
    E3 Branding video games rainbow colorful unused logo design branding branding and identity e3
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

