Product Designers in Zagreb, Croatia for hire

Andrea Jelić

Andrea Jelić

Zagreb - Centar, Croatia $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Web Designer @ Seahawk

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Figma
  • Sketch
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • layout
  • typography
  • visual communications
  • web design
Ivan Bjelajac

Ivan Bjelajac

Zagreb, Croatia

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Toni Matišev

Toni Matišev

Zagreb, Croatia

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Sinisa Plevnik

Sinisa Plevnik

Zagreb, Croatia

About Sinisa Plevnik

Freelance Web and Product Designer. Have a new idea? Let's talk!

Specialties

  • Product Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Zagreb, Faculty of Graphic Arts

    Master's Degree

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
