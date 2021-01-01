Product Designers in Wroclaw, Poland for hire

Patryk Ilnicki

Wrocław, Poland

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android design
  • design systems
  • ios design
  • ios ui
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Tomasz Trefler

Wrocław, Poland $50-60k (USD)

About Tomasz Trefler

Senior Product Designer with over 16 years of experience in the field of UX/ UI, Branding, Product Design. Open for new opportunities!

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • app ui
  • brand strategy
  • branding and logo design
  • ecommerce website
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • user experience (ux)
  • user experience strategy
  • user interface (ui)
  • web applications
  • web apps
  • web design
Jarek Ceborski

Wrocław, Poland $80-90k (USD)

About Jarek Ceborski

Senior Product Designer

Work History

  • Senior Product designer @ Netguru

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Wrocław University of Science and Technology

    Master of Architecture

    2010

Skills

  • UX Design
  • branding
  • design sprint
  • entrepreneurship
  • html
  • javascript
  • mobile
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • react
  • sketch
  • ux
  • ux strategy
Patryk Pustol

Wrocław $90-100k (USD)

About Patryk Pustol

Product designer with attitude to details, realistic approach to implementation, and working close to developers.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ IngeniousIO.com

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • SWPS University (graphic design)

    Bachelors Degree

    2019

Skills

  • android design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • ios design
  • material design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
